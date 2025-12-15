Potential Michigan State Quarterback Targets in the 2027 Class

One of Pat Fitzgerald's top priorities in his first season as Michigan State's head coach is to build an impressive 2027 recruiting class. While the Spartans have many needs heading into the 2027 cycle, arguably none are as urgent as the quarterback position.

The 2027 class has plenty of talented signal-callers, and Michigan State has already begun targeting several players at the position. Here's a look at three quarterbacks the Spartans are pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Quarterbacks Michigan State is Targeting

Although Fitzgerald hasn't been in East Lansing for long, and many of the initial offers that Michigan State extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Spartans staff is interested in these quarterbacks.

1) Cooper Newman

Cooper Newman is a three-star quarterback from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 761 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 56 quarterback, and the No. 20 prospect from Tennessee.

Newman holds offers from several Power Four schools, but has expressed interest in Michigan State throughout his recruitment. The Spartans have hosted on campus for two unofficial visits, including one in September for their win over Boston College.

Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives Michigan State the third-best chance of landing Newman at 13.8%, only behind Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

2) Hank Hendrix

Hank Hendrix is a four-star quarterback from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 163 overall player in the country, the No. 13 quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect from Arkansas.

Michigan State has been pursuing him for several months, after initially extending an offer to him back in May. Many programs are targeting the 6'2", 165-pound quarterback, but the Spartans are undoubtedly in the running to land him.

Rivals' recruitment prediction machine currently gives Texas Tech the best odds to secure Hendrix's commitment. Still, if Fitzgerald and the Spartans can make a push for him in the coming months, there's a strong chance Michigan State could be among the favorites to win his recruitment.

3) Bryce Backus

Bryce Backus is a 2027 quarterback prospect from Caledonia High School in Caledonia, Michigan. Unlike Hendrix and Newman, Backus doesn't hold a rating from a recruiting site, but he's still a talented player and a name worth watching for Michigan State fans.

He currently has offers only from Toledo and Kent State, but according to Rivals, Michigan State has been in contact with the young quarterback.

If Backus can have a strong senior season next year, there's a good chance the Spartans will offer him, and they probably won't face much competition to land him.

