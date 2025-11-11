How MSU Matches Up Against Penn State’s Inconsistent Offense
The Michigan State Spartans have had a tumultuous season, but it has paled in comparison to how disastrous things have gone for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The two teams, both 3-6 and 0-6 in conference play, face off this Saturday afternoon, and one of them will secure its first conference win. Neither fanbase has enjoyed how things have gone for their teams this year.
Penn State fired James Franklin after losing to Northwestern last month, and star quarterback Drew Allar was lost for the season in the same game. Since then, things have not improved for the Nittany Lions as they seek a fresh start.
As a result of how things have gone, PSU is near the bottom of the conference in several offensive stats. Let’s break down what MSU will see from this Nittany Lion offense on Saturday.
Total offense - 335.7 YPG (15th in Big Ten)
With a new quarterback leading the way, PSU is the fourth-worst offense in the conference.
The Nittany Lions still have two talented running backs in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, but their leading receiver, Trebor Pena, only has 331 yards this season. Things have not gone particularly well for them on that side of the ball this season.
If MSU can heat Ethan Grunkemeyer and force him to make errant throws, it has a chance to get the ball back for its offense.
Passing offense - 184.7 YPG (14th in Big Ten)
The Nittany Lions were not moving the ball particularly well through the air, even with Allar leading the way.
PSU does not have many talented pass-catchers who have consistently threatened defenses this season, as its transfer portal additions have not lived up to the team's expectations.
The Spartans must key in on Pena and USC transfer Kyron Hudson if they want to slow down PSU’s passing attack, which is already struggling this season.
Rushing offense - 151.0 YPG (10th in Big Ten)
Allen and Singleton have carried Penn State’s offense this season.
One might expect a little more out of those two-star running backs, but when defenses are keying in on them, they are still rushing for over 150 yards per game.
The Spartans know PSU will try to control the game on the ground, so winning in the trenches and stopping the run will be key.
Scoring offense 30.7 PPG (8th in Big Ten)
These numbers are inflated by the fact that Allar was leading the team when they played weak non-conference opponents.
However, the Nittany Lions are still converting on their opportunities in the red zone, ranking 28th in red zone percentage. The Spartans have not stopped any team from scoring this season, so slowing down PSU will be tough.
MSU must not let the Nittany Lions sustain drives, or it will not keep them out of the end zone.
