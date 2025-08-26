Best QBs MSU Will Face in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to return to a bowl game in 2025.
Before they can do that, they must make it through a tough conference schedule. On paper, it is not as tough as last year’s gauntlet, but teams can look far different towards the end of the season compared to their preseason outlook.
The Big Ten is arguably the second-best conference in college football, featuring talented teams, including the last two national champions. The Spartans will have their work cut out for them on the defensive side of the ball.
MSU must slow down the top quarterbacks it will face if it wants to win football games this season. But who are those players?
Let’s break down the three best signal-callers Joe Rossi’s defense will take on in 2025.
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
One of the nation’s top transfer quarterbacks, Mendoza has a chance to elevate Indiana’s offense even higher than last year’s record-setting numbers.
At California, Mendoza completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has excellent size, arm strength, and big-play ability.
Mendoza is a projected NFL quarterback, and he will pose a major issue on the road in October when he is connecting with Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. The Spartans must be ready for all the ways he can beat them.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
Although he has not taken a snap in college yet, it is hard not to project Underwood as one of the best quarterbacks MSU will face.
Underwood was officially named the starter for the Wolverines on Monday, ending the speculation and confirming what many already assumed. Underwood is a true dual-threat quarterback with excellent mobility and a rocket arm.
Michigan has not had a quarterback as dynamic as Underwood before, and he should provide a spark for a Wolverine offense that did not have much of one last season.
Drew Allar, Penn State
A projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, Allar hopes to lead the Nittany Lions to a national championship.
Allar took on MSU in 2023, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout victory. He is a big quarterback with a huge arm and solid pocket mobility.
The Spartans will not be favored against PSU, but disrupting Allar’s rhythm is the No. 1 key to an upset. Can MSU spoil the Nittany Lions’ dreams in November?
