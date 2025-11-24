Michigan State Continues to Play to its Strengths
The Michigan State Spartans are 5-0 and appear to be on the precipice of another deep NCAA Tournament run.
If the Spartan offense continues to thrive, especially from beyond the arc, the team should be right back in contention for the conference.
Tom Izzo has yet another team that out-efforts its opponents, despite not always having more talent than the other team. We have seen that be the case in MSU’s two impressive non-conference victories against Arkansas and Kentucky.
That has been MSU’s identity every year since Izzo became the head coach, and it even predates Izzo. Getting it done on the defensive end of the floor and being tougher than its opponent is the MSU way.
And that has continued in 2025.
The Spartans rank fourth in the Big Ten in opponents’ points per game, allowing just 63.4 PPG. Only UCLA, Iowa, and Indiana are allowing fewer points.
Izzo’s Spartans are not allowing opponents many good shots, as their disruptive nature on that end of the floor prevents other teams from getting into a rhythm offensively. Rarely are Spartans out of position, giving up open looks.
Many times, naturally talented scorers have gone one-on-one with Spartan defenders and gotten the best of them. Izzo can live with scores like that to a certain extent, as long as that player was defended well.
The Spartans are an elite defensive team again, and that will almost always be the case as long as Izzo is the coach.
The Spartans' elite defense
MSU also ranks third in the Big Ten in opponents’ offensive rebounds per game, allowing them to grab just eight extra chances per game. The Spartans do not allow their opponents more opportunities on the offensive end of the floor.
Keeping its opponents off the glass has also always been key for MSU under Izzo. His team has great size and several athletes who will win on the glass, and Izzo’s teams will always have players like this to maintain the Spartan identity.
One area the Spartans should improve is forcing turnovers. MSU is only forcing opponents into 12 turnovers per game, which ranks 14th in the Big Ten.
Teams are taking care of the basketball against the Spartans, but if the pesky guards can jump into a few more passing lanes, MSU’s forced turnover numbers should increase.
Playing good defense goes a long way in the Spartans’ quest for Izzo’s second national championship. MSU can hang with any team in the nation, so long as it is defending them well.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State playing hard on the defensive end when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.