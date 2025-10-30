Former MSU Guard Richardson Shows Love to Alma Mater
While he only played at Michigan State for a year, Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson greatly appreciated his time with the Spartans.
Richardson, son of former Spartan great Jason Richardson, earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Third-Team All-Big Ten honors last season. He averaged 12 points, nearly three rebounds, and two assists per game while also playing good defense.
His elite shot-making ability and impressive facilitating upside skyrocketed him into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, joining a Magic team that needed better guard play and more outside shooting.
As the Magic traveled to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Wednesday, Richardson was asked about how he values his time at MSU during media availability.
Jase Richardson on Michigan State
“So much,” Richardson said. “I think Michigan State was a phenomenal place to go to college. Just enjoyed my time there, academically, athletically, and just being around socially. I went to every sporting event. I went to track and field, I went to field hockey, I went to any sporting event I could. So, it was just super fun to be there.”
Richardson helped lead MSU to an Elite Eight, the furthest the team has gone in the NCAA Tournament since the 2019 season, when it reached the Final Four.
He was, at times, the team’s best scorer, and he worked his way into the starting lineup against Oregon in February when Jeremy Fears Jr. dealt with an illness. He scored 29 points and led the Spartans to a double-digit comeback against the Ducks at home.
It is nice for Spartan fans to hear that Richardson attended several sporting events, solidifying the family environment each athletic program tries to foster. He was a star basketball player in East Lansing, a good teammate, and a student.
Tom Izzo will miss Richardson’s self-creation this season, but he has shown promise with the Magic early in his NBA career. He will try to help Orlando make a run in the playoffs, as the Magic are projected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Even one year at MSU can change a student-athlete’s life. That goes double for Richardson, who enjoyed the college experience on and off the court.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Jase Richardson's comments about Michigan State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.