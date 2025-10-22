Breaking Down MSU’s NCAA Tournament Chances This Season
It seems like tradition for Michigan State basketball to make the NCAA tournament. Michigan State has not missed the tournament since 1997, which was Tom Izzo's third season as the head coach.
However, according to a CBS Sports report by David Cobb, Michigan State could be a team in the preseason top 25 that could miss the tournament.
The Spartans lost a lot of production from last season like starters Jaden Akins, Jace Richardson, as well as sixth man Tre Hollaoman who entered the transfer portal. Michigan State will now look to players who have never been a number one option in their career.
“If this roster were coached by anyone else other than Tom Izzo, there is no chance it would be ranked in the preseason AP poll. But because it's Izzo who is on the sidelines, Michigan State is getting the benefit of the doubt, and understandably so.” David Cobb Said.
“The Spartans have reached 27 straight NCAA Tournaments under Izzo, and that mark would be 28 if not for the COVID-impacted 2019-20 season. Izzo, 70, is one of the greatest to ever do it, and he might be able to take a roster full of kids from Michigan State's supply chain management program and lead them to the Big Dance.”
This team is a boom or bust pick, as there are many unknowns with this team. Can Coen Carr take a jump offensively? How will Jeremy Fears progress as a scorer? Can the front court of Cooper and Kohler co-exist together on the court? Can the team shoot efficiently? I wouldn't blame anyone for having MSU on the first four out list with all these question marks.
“Izzo deserves to be trusted. But if you take away the coach and do a blind roster breakdown, the Spartans would be no more than a bubble team.” Said David Cobb.
One thing to never count out however is Izzo. As David Cobb said earlier “because it's Izzo who is on the sidelines, Michigan State is getting the benefit of the doubt, and understandably so.”
Tom Izzo always seems to get the most out of all of his players. He will never give up on them, and they will always play hard until the clock hits zero.
Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr have to take leaps forward in their games if Michigan State wants to make the tournament. Fears shot 39.7% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, that has to improve. Even though Carr was the standout player for the Spartans during last year's tournament, Carr also has to improve his shot as he shot 33% on .4 attempts per game.
If both Fears and Carr can improve on their offensive games regarding scoring and shooting, this team can compete and contend to be in the Final Four. If not, MSU could possibly be on the outside looking in for the first time since 1997.
We'll see on November third.
