Izzo Pay Raise Signals Michigan State’s NIL Direction

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has received a $1 million raise as part of his five-year contract. With the increase, Izzo is now the highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, earning $7.2 million annually.

On Friday, the Michigan State Board of Trustees approved the raise, calling it a recognition of Izzo’s “Hall of Fame legacy” and a reflection of “a shared commitment to achieving continued success.”

“Coach Izzo is the ultimate Spartan, someone whose work ethic and devotion to our student-athletes, this university, and the broader MSU community are unmatched,” Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “We believe deeply in his ability to uphold our values, develop champions, and continue building one of college basketball’s premier programs.”

December has been a strong month for Michigan State athletics. In addition to Izzo’s raise, MSU announced a historic $400 million donation from Acrisure CEO Greg Williams on Dec. 5. Just days earlier, on Dec. 2, the university launched “For Sparta,” a long-term campaign aiming to raise $1 billion by 2032. Safe to say, MSU is making major money moves.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Duke during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The influx of funding, both received and projected, signals that Michigan State athletics is positioning itself well for the future. In the NIL era, where financial support can determine whether a program stays competitive, MSU appears committed to keeping pace.

Izzo, however, has not always embraced the direction of modern college sports. He has been a vocal critic of the transfer portal, previously saying:

“What the transfer portal does is give a lot of middlemen a chance to come in. What I think is bothering me and my sport the most is the way people are tampering with players throughout the year.”

The Adaption

Even so, Izzo adapted this offseason. Despite his reservations, he used the portal to strengthen the roster, adding guard Trey Fort, point guard Divine Ugochukwu, and forward Kaleb Glenn — who, despite an offseason injury, was expected to contribute depth.

Izzo remains an old-school coach in many ways, and MSU fans should appreciate that. His ability to develop players, build loyalty, and create long-term continuity is increasingly rare in today’s college basketball environment.

Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the ambitious NIL plan put forward by athletic director J Batt, along with MSU’s recent financial momentum, Izzo now has additional resources at his disposal. If he chooses to lean into this new era, Michigan State is positioned to remain a powerhouse for years to come.

