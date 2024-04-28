Top 2025 Forward Niko Bundalo Visited by Tom Izzo, Spartans
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been busy on the recruiting trail.
Last week, Izzo went to Ohio to visit four-star recruit Niko Bundalo. The visit was reported by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers on X, formally known as Twitter,
Bundalo is the No. 31 player in the 2025 class and the No. 7 player at his position. He is the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.
Last summer was when Bundalo began ascending up the recruiting rankings. Bundalo talked to 247Sports about the newfound recognition.
"It was crazy this year with how many schools been talking with me and all the stuff happening all of a sudden,” Bundalo said. "It can be a lot but I’m ready for it and I’m happy that I’ll eventually have opportunities to make a choice and play college basketball someday.”
Bundalo discussed what he brought to the court.
"The coaches who came saw my versatility,” he said. “I think I can impact the game more then just scoring, rebounding and blocking shots.
"I think I can do everything at a very high rate along with having a high skill set. I think that’s why a lot of the coaches like me.”
During the interview he mentioned how "huge" it was for Michigan State to be recruiting him.
247Sports' national recruiting manager Eric Bossi liked what he saw in Bundalo's game.
"A skilled big man, Bundalo has made major waves this spring," Bossi said. "He can run, he can shoot, he can pass and despite a frame that he’s growing into, he’s not afraid to mix it up on the interior. He’s rapidly establishing himself as one of the highest upside big men in the class."
Izzo and the Spartans recently added forward Frankie Fidler from the transfer portal. Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game at Omaha.
Izzo also visited 2025 four-star forward Jordan Scott recently.
Izzo had the No. 7 recruiting class in 2023, per 247Sports. He is trying to maintain his recruiting streak.
