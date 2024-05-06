Michigan State's Tom Izzo Needs to Fill a Few Holes Recently Left
As Tom Izzo looks back on the end of the 2023-24 season, he's facing a real tough time filling holes. Four of his top players have left either in the transfer portal or due to eligibility expiration, leaving a big gap in his team. Losing those guys doesn't just mean losing their skills on the court; it's losing the team captains and the heart of the locker room.
The Spartans lost guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard -- who is currently considering his options via the transfer portal -- this offseason, two of their top scorers from the last couple of seasons. They also lost center Mady Sissoko to the transfer portal, which leaves a large vacancy in a big man room that already lacks depth.
Recent addition Frankie Fidler, a star forward from Omaha, is a good first step in the right direction. Izzo's got his eye on him, seeing him as a breath of fresh air for the team. Fidler's got skills, hustle and a hunger to prove himself.
Plus, his arrival is giving the team a boost, making everyone want to step up their game.
Sure, Fidler might just be one guy, but he's the start of something new for the Spartans. The addition is a sign that even though they have lost some key players, they are not giving up.
Izzo is banking on Fidler to bring some new energy and talent to the squad. Izzo is on a good path but still needs to bring in some more talent.
As he gears up for the next season, Izzo's got his eyes on the prize. Losing those veterans was a blow, but it's also a chance for the team to learn and improve. With Fidler on board, Michigan State is ready to face whatever comes its way and keep on hustling on the court.
With the conference getting more difficult to succeed in (the additions of Pac-12 teams Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington), Izzo has to work twice as hard as he always does. If there is a coach to place your bets with, though, it's Izzo.
