Michigan State Men's Basketball to Face Some New Conference Opponents
Last year, Michigan State men's basketball had a big head start, having ranked fourth in the nation before the season kicked off. Then, things took a turn for the worse.
The Spartans couldn't keep up the pace and ended up without a rank and a 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, only making it past the First Round.
Their biggest problem was the lack of a clear leader on the court. Sure, they had talent, but there wasn't one specific voice that stepped up to take charge when push came to shove. That hurt them, especially in close games.
This next season won't get any easier. One big issue that Izzo and the Spartans will have in this is the introduction of four new teams -- UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon -- which are joining the Big Ten. None of these teams are that much superior compared to Michigan State, but being new faces to the conference, Izzo and the other coaches will have a tough time facing them.
With these new teams on their schedule, Izzo and his crew are scratching their heads trying to figure out how to deal with them. It's like starting all over again, trying to learn the ins and outs of these teams and how to come out on top.
Michigan State still has a shot at redemption if it can learn from its mistakes from last season and get its act together. It must buckle down, adapt and show real guts on the court.
Izzo is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history and may have some tricks up his sleeve for dealing with new teams. He has been coaching for a long time, so he has a lot of experience.
As they gear up for the new season, the Spartans have got their work cut out for them. They have to shake off last year's disappointment, get to know their new rivals and come back stronger than ever. It won't be easy, but if anyone can do it, it's Izzo and his Spartan squad.
It's time for them to show the basketball world what they are made of and become a powerhouse in college basketball like they once were.
