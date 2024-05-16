Michigan State Men's Basketball Has Had Epic Battles With Big Ten Newcomers Over the Years, PART 2
Michigan State men's basketball and the rest of the Big Ten will have the challenge of facing four new opponents on a yearly basis -- Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA -- who are all joining the conference.
While the Spartans haven't faced these teams a whole lot throughout their history, some of their showdowns have been ones to remember.
We reviewed Michigan State's last meetings with Oregon and USC in Part 1. Now, let's take a look at the last time the Spartans faced UCLA and Washington:
Michigan State vs. UCLA, March 18, 2021
Result: Michigan State 80, UCLA 86
This contest was as intense of a First Four tournament matchup you will ever see.
The Spartans and Bruins battled down to wire, as the game would require overtime to crown a victor. Ultimately, it was UCLA which came out on top 86-80 to clinch a spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State led by double-digits at halftime before UCLA stormed back to eventually take a 67-66 lead. The Spartans found their rhythm again, however, and would take a six-point lead with a 7-0 run.
Michigan State even led by 5 with 2 minutes remaining, but UCLA would erase the deficit and force overtime, thanks to a converted and-1 by former Bruin guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. He led UCLA with 27 points.
The Spartans would score just 3 points in overtime, as UCLA finished the job and ended one of the worst Michigan State seasons in recent memory.
Former Spartan forward Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
UCLA would make a run all the way to the Final Four.
Michigan State vs. Washington, Nov. 24, 2010
Result: Michigan State 76, Washington 71
It's shocking that these two programs have not met since 2010.
Michigan State and Washington last faced one another in the third-place matchup of the 2010 Maui Invitational.
The Spartans were the No. 2-ranked team in the nation at the time and were coming off back-to-back trips to the Final Four from the two seasons prior.
Michigan State narrowly defeated the Huskies 76-71, thanks in part to former Spartan guard Kalin Lucas' team-leading 29 points, including his two late-game free throws that put Michigan State's lead out of reach.
