Michigan State Men's Basketball Has Had Epic Battles With Big Ten Newcomers Over the Years, PART 1
Michigan State men's basketball and the rest of the Big Ten will have the challenge of facing four new opponents on a yearly basis -- Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA -- who are all joining the conference.
While the Spartans haven't faced these teams a whole lot throughout their history, some of their showdowns have been ones to remember.
Let's take a look at the last time Michigan State faced Oregon and USC:
Michigan State vs. Oregon, Nov. 26, 2022
Result: Michigan State 74, Oregon 70
These two teams last met in the Phil Knight Invitational in November, 2022 when the Spartans narrowly came out on top 74-70.
Former Spartan forward Joey Hauser led Michigan State with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Former Spartan guard Tyson Walker posted 18 points as well, while former Michigan State guard Pierre Brooks II set a then-career high of 15 points.
The contest was neck and neck until Brooks hit a crucial bucket from beyond the arc that would ignite an 8-0 run. From there, Michigan State never looked back.
Walker was key for the Spartans down the stretch, as he scored 13 second-half points after dropping just 5 in the first half.
With the victory, Michigan State tied the all-time series with the Ducks 2-2.
Michigan State vs. USC, March 17, 2023
Result: Michigan State 72, USC 62
Michigan State last met USC in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans were a No. 7 seed, while the Trojans were a No. 10 seed.
The contest was all even at 34 a piece at halftime, but an 8-0 run from the Spartans in the second half would give them the cushion they needed the rest of the way.
USC trimmed the deficit to just 4 points before Michigan State went on a momentous 13-2 run and eventually claimed the 10-point victory. Hauser, Walker, guard Jaden Akins and former Spartan guard A.J. Hoggard all scored in double-figures.
Michigan State took the all-time series lead 4-3 and advanced to the second round of the tournament, where it upset No.2-seeded Marquette to claim a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. The Spartans would fall to Kansas State in overtime.
