Will Tom Izzo, Michigan State Keep Attacking Portal Following Two Commitments?
It had been three years since Coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State acquired a transfer when Michigan State landed former University of Nebraska Omaha forward Frankie Fidler.
Not even a month later, the Spartans earned the commitment of former Longwood University center Szymon Zapala. Just like that, Michigan State has earned the most commitments it has ever had in one offseason of the transfer portal era.
It's clear that despite Izzo's displeasure with the concept of the portal that the legendary Spartans coach has finally embraced it. But just how much has he embraced it?
Is Izzo merely adding players he had carefully been considering since the Spartans' 2023-24 season ended, or is he truly on the hunt for what is out there?
The Fidler acquisition had been in the works for weeks, but the Zapala addition was rather sudden, which throws a wrench in any attempt at guessing what exactly Izzo's strategy is.
More transfers might be too much for fans to ask of Izzo. After all, this is the most active he has ever been in the portal, despite only adding two commits thus far.
Izzo already has a solid 2024 recruiting class coming in, and he may have all the necessary pieces he feels he needs to compete next year. Should he decide to keep pursuing the portal, though, there are still plenty of great options out there.
The longtime Michigan State coach is in the twilight of his coaching career, and he may finally be feeling the pressure of this new era of college basketball, as the portal is now almost a necessity for programs to utilize in order to be competitive in their respective conferences. You could say Izzo has gotten by without it, but that's really all he and his team have been able to do in recent years -- get by.
Izzo wants more than that before he hangs up the whistle.
Regardless of whether or not the Spartans keep attacking the portal, you have to respect Izzo's effort this offseason. He got arguably the best wing in the Summit League and a 7-foot center that address the size Michigan State has desperately needed.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.