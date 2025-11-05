Tom Izzo Confident in MSU Basketball's Recruiting Outlook
The Michigan State Spartans are off to a good start on the basketball court, and things could only be getting better.
MSU is 1-0 after a home opener victory over Colgate, and Tom Izzo’s team takes on an impressive Arkansas team Saturday for a true early-season test.
While things could be good on the court, they may also be promising off it.
The Spartans’ 2026 recruiting class has been hot to start, as Izzo has secured the commitments of point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. and power forward Julius Avent.
According to 247Sports.com, MSU has the No. 26 overall recruiting class in the country with just those two players committed. But Izzo thinks there could be more on the way.
Tom Izzo's optimism
“We’re still out recruiting, this and that, that’s intensified a lot,” Izzo said on the most recent episode of The Tom Izzo Radio Show. “So, we’ll see what happens here in the next couple of days. I think things might shake out.”
While he cannot mention the player by name per NCAA rules, Izzo could be heavily insinuating that the Spartans will land four-star guard Jasiah Jervis. The No. 38 overall player will announce his commitment this afternoon.
Jervis is deciding among five schools: Michigan State, Pittsburgh, NC State, Tennessee, and Illinois. No one at 247Sports has logged a Crystal Ball prediction for Jervis and where he might end up.
However, sources indicate to Spartans on SI that MSU sits in a good position with Jervis.
If MSU can secure that commitment, it will usurp Florida State into the No. 4 class in the nation. But the Spartans may not be done after Jervis.
The Spartans are also trending well for high four-star center Ethan Taylor. MSU is fighting off Indiana and Kansas for his services.
If the Spartans can land Taylor, they would own the best recruiting class in the country. Izzo, at 70 years old, can still recruit with the best programs in the nation.
While recruiting has changed in the last few years to Izzo’s chagrin, he still knows how to sell high school recruits on the vision and culture of being a Spartan.
If he can land two of the better players in the country, the future of Spartan basketball will be bright.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the state of Michigan State basketball recruiting when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.