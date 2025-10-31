MSU’s 2026 Recruiting Class Looks to Add Major Promise
Right now, Michigan State basketball has the 22nd-ranked recruiting class according to On3. Carlos MedlockJr Jr. is ranked as the 76th-ranked player and the 13th-ranked point guard, while Avent is ranked 80th and 11th among all power forwards.
Michigan State basketball is about to start the 2025-2026 season of college basketball against the University of Colgate.
That doesn't mean recruiting high school players stops. The Spartans are still looking to add a few more players from the 2026 high school class. Some of the names that have been mentioned are shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, power forward Maximo Adams, and center Ethan Taylor.
Recently, Jamie Shaw of On3 has released an updated list on his intel for the top uncommitted players in the class. Michigan State has been mentioned for all three of those players and have a good chance for two out of the three.
With that in mind lets look at these three players and see how the SPartans recruitment has been.
Jasiah Jervis
Coming out of White Plains, New York, playing for Archbishop Stepinac, the 6-4 shooting guard has been a lethal go-to scorer for his team. During his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis led his team in points with 16.2 points per game, as well as field goal percentage with 49%, as well as three-point shooting with 40%.
“Jasiah Jervis originally scheduled a visit to his final eight schools. He has since cancelled four of the visits, only taking the trips to Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee. The two schools mentioned to me throughout this process have been Michigan State and NC State. I am told the Tennessee visit went well.” Said Shaw.
“Speaking with sources around the recruitment, I am told that a commitment date should be coming soon. One source recently said they are watching Michigan State closely. Jervis is a Rivals top-25 prospect, and the recruiting Intel has been pretty steady to this point in his recruitment. It will be interesting to see if things get fluid as we come down the homestretch.”
Jervis has announced his commitment date for November 5th. Shaw has placed his prediction for Jervis to commit to Michigan State with a confidence level of 45%.
Ethan Taylor
Ethan Taylor is a 7-0 center from Branson, Missouri who plays for Link Academy along with current Spartans point guard commit Carlos Medlock, and target Tristan Reed. Taylor has been a top priority for Michigan State as he is ranked 28th according to On3.
“Ethan Taylor took official visits to Oregon, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, and Kentucky. Speaking with my sources, Michigan State and Kansas are the two programs I hear the most about."
"It sounds like people around Taylor are split between the two programs, with a little bit of uncertainty currently about which way things will go. Continue to pay attention to a commitment date emerging,” said Shaw.
With both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper graduating after this season, Taylor could be an immediate starter as a freshman next season. While it seems that Kansas is also in the mix with MSU for Taylor, the Jayhawks already have a center commit. That could help the Spartans chances to have more playing time for him.
Maximo Adams
Michigan State already has Julius Avent already committed, who is also a power forward. If Maximo Adams were to commit to MSU, he could move to the small forward position which would mean more opportunities to be a go-to scoring option as he averaged 21 points during the EYBL season.
“Maximo Adams took official visits this cycle to USC, Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, UNC, and Texas. He recently cancelled his final scheduled visit to Duke. His last visit was to UNC.”
Shaw explains that his recruitment could be a two horse race between North Carolina and Texas. That doesn't mean Michigan State is out of this race just yet.
“Speaking with sources around the recruitment, Texas was the school that they were watching heading into the UNC visit. I am told things went well with UNC. While my sources are still watching Texas, it sounds like the Tar Heels have made things interesting. Continue to watch if Michigan State makes a move and if a commitment date starts to emerge.”
While it's no guarantee that the Spartans can land all three players, landing one or two of these players should help MSU get back to contention for a national championship.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on opponents secret weapons when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.