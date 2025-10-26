What to Expect from MSU's Exhibition Game vs. UConn
The Michigan State Spartans will play an exhibition game against the UConn Huskies later this week.
The game will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 28; fans can view it on Big Ten Plus. MSU and UConn have not played each other since 2021, when Tom Izzo’s team bested Dan Hurley’s squad in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
While this game will not count towards either team’s win-loss record, two talented teams getting experience against each other is valuable. Iron sharpens iron, as they say.
Fans want to forget about the mess of a football team playing in East Lansing right now, and basketball season being right around the corner is a good way to get that off their minds.
With that being the case, let’s break down what fans should expect from this exhibition game.
MSU vs. UConn
The Huskies did not three-peat last season after dominating the college basketball world in 2023 and 2024, dropping their Round of 32 game to the eventual national champion Florida Gators.
UConn enters this season as the No. 4 team in the nation. Hurley’s team has a solid mix of important freshmen, transfers, and returning talent.
MSU will be challenged in the front court, as senior big man Tarris Reed will have something to prove as he tries to lead the Huskies on another deep NCAA Tournament run. Reed is a big, physical player who will prove to be a handful for MSU’s big men.
The Spartans will not see five-star freshman Braylon Mullins, who suffered an ankle injury and will miss six weeks. Izzo recruited Mullins out of high school, but he chose the Huskies.
UConn will certainly feel Mullins’ absence, as he is an impressive guard who can shoot the lights out and has the chance to become one of the best long-range snipers in the country.
Hurley is an intense coach whose team plays like his attitude, as the Huskies are excellent on defense and take advantage of their opportunities on offense. MSU must play with energy, or UConn will run the Spartans out of the gym.
While the game won’t be easily accessible for most fans, they should try to tune into this one because it should be entertaining, even if the stakes are low.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share what you are expecting from Michigan State against UConn when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.