How MSU Can Expose Penn State's Strengths and Weaknesses

The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions in an afternoon Big Ten road game on Saturday.

MSU is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season against the Duke Blue Devils last weekend, and a game against a typically bad Big Ten team is a good way to make that happen.

The Nittany Lions are off to a fine start this season, sitting at 8-2 after a blowout loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers lost to Minnesota and Louisville, so they needed to bounce back in a big way.

Mike Rhoades’ team will look to avoid a second consecutive loss, but Tom Izzo ’s team will, too. MSU has a chance to win big on Saturday.

If the Spartans are going to take home a W, they will need to know what Penn State does well on both ends of the floor. What are some of their strengths and weaknesses?

Let’s break down how MSU can attack PSU.

Michigan State's keys to victory

Feb 14, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State ranks 10th in the Big Ten in scoring at 82 points per game, which is impressive considering the Nittany Lions do not shoot very many three-pointers. They connect on 37 percent of them – high efficiency on low volume.

PSU is one of the worst rebounding teams in the conference, grabbing fewer than 22 boards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten. For a Spartan team that gives extra effort on the glass, the Nittany Lions won’t get many extra offensive possessions.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Nittany Lions cannot rebound. It could just mean they prefer to get back on defense rather than send multiple players to box out and grab rebounds.

PSU ranks 14th in the Big Ten in opponent points per game, so its defense is not up to par with what Rhoades is looking for this season. The Spartans should have a big day scoring the basketball against the Nittany Lions’ defense.

Dec 9, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades reacts after a play during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Penn State does not move the ball very well either, only ranking 13th in the conference in assists per game with 14. If the Nittany Lions cannot run their offense efficiently, MSU will shut them down on that end of the floor.

One of the strongest elements of PSU’s team is the fact that it does not turn the ball over. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten with the fewest turnovers, with only 8.8.

Jan 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Booker (34) celebrates a basket and foul against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

If the Spartans want to beat PSU, they will have to force turnovers, hit shots from the outside, and take advantage of extra opportunities on the glass.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on where Penn State ranks in the Big Ten when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW