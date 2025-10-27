Elite 2025 Prospect Discusses Michigan State Recruitment
Maximo Adams is considered one of the top players in the 2026 high school basketball class. As a Michigan State basketball recruiting target, he hasn't been mentioned as much as other targets such as Ethan Taylor or Jasiah Jervis. However, if Michigan State were to get him to East Lansing, he would be a major player for the Spartans.
Adams is currently the 29th-ranked player and the 10th-ranked small forward according to ON3’s high school recruiting ranking. After having a great summer in the EYBL circuit, averaging 21 points, 11.8 rebounds, and shooting 40.4% from the field for the Vegas Elite. Now entering his senior season, Adams will play his final year of high school basketball for Sierra Canyon.
While talking with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Adams talked about his recruitment from Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo.
“They rebound the heck out of the ball. They play with great energy on defense, and it’s just a brotherhood they have. They like that I play with a motor, and my relationship with them is great. They rebound and play hard.” Said Adams.
Adams had cut his list down to eleven on September 2nd as Michigan State had made the list along with Kentucky, Kansas, UNC, Washington, Texas, Duke, Purdue, Illinois, Arizona State, and the hometown team USC.
“I’ve been on visits to USC, Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas and Texas,” Adams said. “I’m going to UNC on Sunday and I have a visit to Duke scheduled,” said Adams. Adams had visited Michigan State on September 11th. “Really, I’m looking for the best place where I can just fit in and develop,” Adams said.
Maximo Adams the Player:
When talking about his game, Adams is a great player as he is a pure scorer while also being able to defend at a high level. Adams is also a player who will always give you 110% on the court and will never cheat the game.
”I think I’m very versatile,” Adams told Rivals Jamie Shaw. “I can play multiple positions, shoot the three ball, get down in the post and play in the mid post as well. My rebounding has been really good, and my motor. Obviously, I can play multiple positions, so one thing I’m trying to work on is my guard skills. So ball handling, making plays for myself, and making plays for my teammates.”
As of right now, Michigan State is in the projected top five for Adams behind USC, Texas, Kansas, and Duke.
