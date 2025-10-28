What Michigan State Needs from In-House Contributors
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the basketball season, and they will play another exhibition game tonight against the UConn Huskies.
MSU won its first preseason scrimmage against the Bowling Green Falcons, and while it wasn’t a landslide victory, the Spartans did a few things quite well. Tom Izzo wasn’t happy with the game overall, so expect a better-looking team against UConn.
The Spartans did not hit the transfer portal as hard as other teams in the Big Ten, but Izzo likes his team and anticipates that it will be a contender in the conference again. If that happens, MSU needs its in-house contributors to leap.
What do Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper, the Spartans’ captains, need to improve upon to make the team a true contender?
Let’s break down what would help each player.
Jeremy Fears Jr. - Offensive Aggression
We know how good a passer and defender Fears is, but he can take his game to another level by seeking his own shot more often.
Fears did not shoot the ball particularly well for MSU from three-point range last season, but then again, nobody did other than Jase Richardson. Fears is a better shooter than he realizes, and he should not be afraid to let them fly if he is open.
As a competitor, Fears wants to improve every aspect of his game. Taking more jump shots and driving to the basket more often will help him get there.
Coen Carr - Half Court Offense
We saw a major jump from Carr as an offensive creator last season; now it’s time for another.
Carr is a better shooter than he was when he stepped on campus three years ago, but he still has a way to go before he becomes respectable enough. His form is still a bit out of control, and a summer in the gym may have helped.
We will see if he takes more three-pointers and mid-range jumpers as he tries to become an NBA player.
Jaxon Kohler - Defense
Kohler has already made strides as a defender, but improving his functional strength and foot speed will help tremendously.
Kohler came to MSU as a negative on defense, but was much more respectable bodying up against the conference’s bigs. If he can take another step, the Spartans will have an advantage against other top teams in the Big Ten.
Carson Cooper - Post-Game Creation
Cooper is a good pick-and-roll lob-catcher and is one of the most underrated defenders in the conference, but if he can create more offense with his back to the basket, he will unlock another level for MSU’s half-court offense.
The Spartans might not be considered one of the better teams in the conference, but if their in-house talent continues to grow, they will be.
