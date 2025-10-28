Spartan Nation

What Michigan State Needs from In-House Contributors

The Michigan State Spartans need their returning players to make jumps.

Carter Landis

Mar 9, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo huddles with Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the basketball season, and they will play another exhibition game tonight against the UConn Huskies. 

MSU won its first preseason scrimmage against the Bowling Green Falcons, and while it wasn’t a landslide victory, the Spartans did a few things quite well. Tom Izzo wasn’t happy with the game overall, so expect a better-looking team against UConn. 

The Spartans did not hit the transfer portal as hard as other teams in the Big Ten, but Izzo likes his team and anticipates that it will be a contender in the conference again. If that happens, MSU needs its in-house contributors to leap. 

What do Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper, the Spartans’ captains, need to improve upon to make the team a true contender? 

Let’s break down what would help each player. 

Jeremy Fears Jr. - Offensive Aggression 

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., center moves the ball against Bowling Green during the first half on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We know how good a passer and defender Fears is, but he can take his game to another level by seeking his own shot more often. 

Fears did not shoot the ball particularly well for MSU from three-point range last season, but then again, nobody did other than Jase Richardson. Fears is a better shooter than he realizes, and he should not be afraid to let them fly if he is open. 

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. calls out to teammates during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a competitor, Fears wants to improve every aspect of his game. Taking more jump shots and driving to the basket more often will help him get there. 

Coen Carr - Half Court Offense

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

We saw a major jump from Carr as an offensive creator last season; now it’s time for another. 

Carr is a better shooter than he was when he stepped on campus three years ago, but he still has a way to go before he becomes respectable enough. His form is still a bit out of control, and a summer in the gym may have helped. 

We will see if he takes more three-pointers and mid-range jumpers as he tries to become an NBA player. 

Jaxon Kohler - Defense 

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Rafael Pinzon (24) shoots the ball defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kohler has already made strides as a defender, but improving his functional strength and foot speed will help tremendously. 

Kohler came to MSU as a negative on defense, but was much more respectable bodying up against the conference’s bigs. If he can take another step, the Spartans will have an advantage against other top teams in the Big Ten. 

Carson Cooper - Post-Game Creation 

Michigan State's Carson Cooper works out in the post during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper is a good pick-and-roll lob-catcher and is one of the most underrated defenders in the conference, but if he can create more offense with his back to the basket, he will unlock another level for MSU’s half-court offense. 

The Spartans might not be considered one of the better teams in the conference, but if their in-house talent continues to grow, they will be.

