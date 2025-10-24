Re-Living MSU's Exciting, Rain-Soaked 2017 Upset of Michigan
2017 was an interesting time for Michigan State football.
The Spartans were coming off a 3-9 season in 2016 and were looking to rebound from that poor effort. Fans did not expect much from this team in that season, but the Spartans shocked everyone.
MSU went 10-3 in a major bounce-back season, getting a victory over the Michigan Wolverines on the road. It wasn’t the prettiest game, as a major monsoon dumped all over Ann Arbor, but the Spartans were tougher and got it done.
Let’s revisit that exciting rivalry win for Mark Dantonio, as his dominant run against Michigan continued.
Michigan State 14, Michigan 10
Michigan led with a field goal after moving the ball fairly well on its first drive, and MSU failed to do much on offense with its first drive.
However, on the next Wolverine possession, star linebacker Joe Bachie punched the ball out of Ty Isaac’s hands, and the Spartans recovered. That led to a Brian Lewerke quarterback scramble and a nice dive into the end zone to give MSU a 7-3 lead.
The Spartan defense was dominating the Wolverines’ offense all night. It took until the end of the third quarter for Michigan to score its only touchdown of the game.
The Wolverines rolled out John O’Korn at quarterback, and he struggled tremendously. He failed to complete more than half his passes and threw three interceptions.
MSU scored its second touchdown of the game on a well-designed, well-blocked running back screen to Madre London, who found the gaps in the defense and powered in from 16 yards out. The Spartans led 14-3 and looked like they would pull off the upset on the road.
The fourth quarter got dicey for both teams, as O’Korn threw interceptions on back-to-back Wolverine drives, sandwiching a Spartan fumble by Lewerke.
At that point, it was about which team would make fewer mistakes.
MSU punted the ball away with a minute and a half left in the game, and the Spartans had to get one stop to put the game away.
Eddie McDoom had a big catch in his hands, but he dropped the ball wide open. That prompted the viral moment when Spartan cornerback Justin Layne gave the ‘choking’ motion.
Michigan got down to the Spartans’ 37-yard line, and O’Korn attempted to take a shot into the end zone to win the game.
Bachie knocked it down, and MSU pulled off the upset.
MSU needs to find similar magic this weekend against the Wolverines, as it would go a long way in turning the season around.
