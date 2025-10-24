Spartan Nation

Re-Living MSU's Exciting, Rain-Soaked 2017 Upset of Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans beat the Michigan Wolverines -- and the weather -- to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy in 2017.

Carter Landis

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) scrambles out of the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images
In this story:

2017 was an interesting time for Michigan State football. 

The Spartans were coming off a 3-9 season in 2016 and were looking to rebound from that poor effort. Fans did not expect much from this team in that season, but the Spartans shocked everyone. 

MSU went 10-3 in a major bounce-back season, getting a victory over the Michigan Wolverines on the road. It wasn’t the prettiest game, as a major monsoon dumped all over Ann Arbor, but the Spartans were tougher and got it done. 

Let’s revisit that exciting rivalry win for Mark Dantonio, as his dominant run against Michigan continued. 

Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Demetrius Cooper (98) and Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Drew Beesley (86) carry off the Paul Bunyon trophy after beating the Michigan Wolverines 14-10 after a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Michigan led with a field goal after moving the ball fairly well on its first drive, and MSU failed to do much on offense with its first drive. 

However, on the next Wolverine possession, star linebacker Joe Bachie punched the ball out of Ty Isaac’s hands, and the Spartans recovered. That led to a Brian Lewerke quarterback scramble and a nice dive into the end zone to give MSU a 7-3 lead. 

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (left) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (right) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Spartan defense was dominating the Wolverines’ offense all night. It took until the end of the third quarter for Michigan to score its only touchdown of the game. 

The Wolverines rolled out John O’Korn at quarterback, and he struggled tremendously. He failed to complete more than half his passes and threw three interceptions. 

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback John O'Korn (8) looks on after throwing the ball during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

MSU scored its second touchdown of the game on a well-designed, well-blocked running back screen to Madre London, who found the gaps in the defense and powered in from 16 yards out. The Spartans led 14-3 and looked like they would pull off the upset on the road. 

The fourth quarter got dicey for both teams, as O’Korn threw interceptions on back-to-back Wolverine drives, sandwiching a Spartan fumble by Lewerke.

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Chris Evans (12) breaks tackle of Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) during the first quarter of a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

At that point, it was about which team would make fewer mistakes. 

MSU punted the ball away with a minute and a half left in the game, and the Spartans had to get one stop to put the game away. 

Eddie McDoom had a big catch in his hands, but he dropped the ball wide open. That prompted the viral moment when Spartan cornerback Justin Layne gave the ‘choking’ motion.

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) attempts to make a catch against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Justin Layne (2) during the first half of a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Michigan got down to the Spartans’ 37-yard line, and O’Korn attempted to take a shot into the end zone to win the game. 

Bachie knocked it down, and MSU pulled off the upset. 

MSU needs to find similar magic this weekend against the Wolverines, as it would go a long way in turning the season around.

