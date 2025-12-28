MSU Center to Enter Transfer Portal, Marks 20 Outgoing Transfers

Another Michigan State football player has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Center Cooper Terpstra is the latest Spartan to announce his departure from the program, posting a statement on social media Sunday afternoon. He is the 20th MSU player whose plans to leave are now public. The transfer portal officially opens on Friday.

Terpstra has spent three seasons in East Lansing and will have two years of eligibility at his next stop. He appeared in 10 games this past season, starting the finale against Maryland at center. He was normally used to help block on PATs and field goals during both 2024 and 2025.

This now indicates that MSU will be losing its top two centers, as starter Matt Gulbin is out of eligibility as well. It also indicates that center will be a need the Spartans will have to fill out again via the portal, as it did with Gulbin last season.

Terpstra is a Holland, Mich., native who attended West Ottawa High School. He was really under-recruited coming out of high school, receiving a two-star rating from 247Sports. There was a time when Terpstra was committed to Division II Grand Valley State, but he flipped to MSU in January 2023.

Going from a walk-on to starting a game at center (and playing well) is a heck of a journey for Terpstra, but it appears he wants to have some more playing time elsewhere now. Spartan fans should wish him the best.

Outgoing Transfers (20) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining); Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining)

