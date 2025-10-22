MSU's Nick Marsh on What Michigan Rivalry Means to Him
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Star Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, a Detroit native, is a player one probably expects to have a firm understanding of what MSU vs. Michigan means.
Still, there is a difference between hearing about it and watching it happen (he was there when Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns in 2021).
On Tuesday afternoon, Marsh talked about what he learned about the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy last year in Ann Arbor. He had four catches, 42 yards, and a touchdown as a true freshman against the Wolverines.
A complete video of Marsh's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Nick Marsh here:
In addition, a partial transcript from Marsh's press conference has been provided.
Transcript
Q: Nick, can you talk about where we are right now with the program and coming from a program, River Rouge (High School), that had an extensive history of being successful.
What do you kind of draw upon now, along with the team culture about how to stay focused, but what do you personally draw upon to kind of keep you locked in going forward?
MARSH: I mean, adversity hits at one point in everybody's life, and right now, you know, our team is going through a lot of adversity. So the talk around the building is just to keep pushing through.
We believe that this game, you know, it being a rivalry game, and how big it is to our program, that this game could possibly get us back on our feet and get us going in the right direction.
Q: This may be somewhat of a controversial question, I dare ask. How do you set down any rumors or concern about you being locked in with this program right now?
MARSH: I'm where my feet are at every day, so I would say that for the most part. You know, I'm continuing to play good, practice hard, and be here for my guys.
Q: You've been banged up a little bit here and there. I guess do you feel like you've kind of got past that, the, you know, bumps and bruises, and, you know, midseason-healthy and all, like they say?
MARSH: After the first game, you know, you're never back to 100%. So I would say somewhere in the high nineties, so I should be good, man.