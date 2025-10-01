Nick Marsh’s Impact at Michigan State Goes Beyond the Stats
Last season, in Jonathan Smith's new Michigan State football team, MSU had a couple of questions. How was Smith going to change MSU football for the program, and who are some of the stars MSU has?
Coach Smith's arrival was a significant change for MSU. Obviously, changing head coaches so quickly is a considerable change, but there is more to it. Smith had no ties to MSU previously for this job, so it was a mystery how well he would blend in.
Luckily, Smith isn't a newcomer to head coaching, as he has already built a resume with Oregon State. When MSU needed a head coach, they extended an offer to Coach Smith, and he accepted.
Smith also brought along some key pieces to the current MSU roster. MSU's quarterback, Aidan Chiles, came over from Oregon State as a backup redshirt. Already familiar with Smith's schemes and plays, Chiles was a perfect fit for MSU. Another key player Smith brought with him is tight end Jack Velling, who also holds the record for single-season receiving touchdowns for the Beavers.
A star freshman that coach Smith got in his first year was Nick Marsh. Coming into the 2024 season, he was highly rated and respected, and his status only improved by the end of the season.
MSU had amazing WRs in previous years that turned out to be productive NFL Wide receivers, one being Jayden Reed, who plays for the Packers. Reed has become one of the best receivers in the NFL due to speed and Yards after catch ability.
Through the 2024 games, Marsh was often the light that shone through the darkness of this season. With Sparty finishing 5-7 and missing a bowl game, Marsh was one of the only things fans looked forward to seeing on Saturday.
This season, Marsh has been an X-factor offensively and has heavily impacted games. His stats are nice, but what fans' stats don't show might be more impactful. His routes are so successful that defensive backs often have to double-cover him in hopes of stopping him, which in turn leads to his teammates getting open.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Nick Marsh's X-factor when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.