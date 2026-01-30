MSU to Host 4-Star WR on Big Visit this Weekend

Michigan State football still has one more player it is looking to add to its 2026 roster.

Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans are still pushing hard to get four-star wide receiver Samson Gash , a Detroit Catholic Central product who is set to sign next Wednesday. Gash, who has technically remained verbally committed to MSU since June 2025, will effectively be choosing between Michigan State and Penn State.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news right now is that the Spartans will make the final official pitch in Gash's recruitment. He visited the Nittany Lions last weekend, but Gash will be in East Lansing on Friday. MSU is also set to host several different 2027 recruits, but Gash is the headliner due to his four-star status and the fact that he'll be joining whichever team he chooses next season, rather than the one after that.

Gash is a consensus four-star, getting that consistent rating from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. He's ranked 245th overall in the class of 2026 on the Rivals Industry Ranking. That also places him 39th among wide receivers and sixth among players from Michigan.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing Gash would be massive news for Michigan State on multiple fronts. Firstly, Gash is considered to be a four-star recruit for a reason. He has run the 100-meter dash in only 10.41 seconds, so his speed alone would make him a candidate to see the field rather quickly.

Secondly, it also sends the message that MSU is going to recruit the best talent in its state hard. Allowing Gash to leave the state would hurt the Spartans, especially to one of the team's rival schools.

Getting more top talent from the state is something Pat Fitzgerald wants to do. Even if Gash ends up choosing the Spartans, seven of the top 10 recruits from Michigan in the class of '26 will end up leaving the state. MSU got fifth-ranked quarterback Kayd Coffman , and Michigan picked up eighth-ranked quarterback Tommy Carr. Other recruits are going to Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame (two of them), Virginia Tech, Iowa, and Kansas.

Looking to the future, landing Gash would also have its advantages. One of the built-in advantages the Spartans have had in this process is that his brother, Caleb, is a current Michigan State defensive back. But looking to the 2027 class, there's also safety and third brother Gideon Gash. Gideon is also a four-star recruit ranked 246th overall in his class, 25th among safeties, and fifth among Michiganders. Rostering two of his brothers would certainly help that recruiting pitch.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

