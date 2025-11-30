MSU's Win Helps Their Case To Flip Three-Star DL
While it seemed impossible, Michigan State was able to pull out a win in its final game of the season. Weeks ago, it became crystal clear that this Spartans team was not going to be bowl eligible. With only a little room to grow, they showed some improvement in the final two weeks.
MSU capped it off with a 38-28 win over Maryland, at Ford Field, no less. It marked the Spartans' first and only B1G win of the season. While three-star defensive lineman Yendor Mack wasn't in attendance, he'll be around campus starting Nov 30 as Michigan State looks to flip yet another recruit.
National signing day is approaching, and Michigan State is doing everything in its power to keep itself in the mix. After a dreadful season that saw them lose eight straight games, the last thing they want to do is have recruits abandon them. Instead of being stuck with nothing next year, MSU keeps putting its name in the mix to flip key players like Mack.
Yendor Mack's MSU Visit
Even though the 6'3'' 295-pound defensive lineman committed to Coastal Carolina earlier this month, that doesn't mean he's ruling out Michigan State. Seeing as he's a Harrisburg, PA, native, Spartan Stadium wouldn't be the furthest place he could end up.
Mack has 17 D1 offers, according to his social media bio. Whether the MSU offer is included in that or not is up in the air, though he's gone on quite the journey with his recruitment. The Spartans are extremely late to join the party, but they like what they've seen out of a man who made All-Conference on both offense and defense.
When discussing his visit, Corey Robinson lists Mack as a defensive tackle. His personal bio mentions both the offensive and defensive line, which aligns with his profile on 247Sports. Not only are they referring to him as a DL, but they list his ranking as an IOL.
Mack's Wild Recruiting Journey
Michigan State's offer on Nov 25 was by far the latest he's received. That said, Mack is continuing to listen. No matter how late the Spartans are, Mack has already shown that he's willing to listen to any intriguing parties that present themselves.
Back on June 16, Mack committed to UMass. His time with the Minutemen lasted until Nov 9 when he decided to flip to Coastal Carolina. Now, just a few weeks later, he could be primed to flip a second time as the Spartans are lurking.
