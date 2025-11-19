Spartan Nation

MSU’s Matthews Talks Season’s Final Stretch, Iowa Game

Wayne Matthews III talked about his mentality with the season drawing to a close and the game against Iowa on Saturday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III speaks to the media during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025.
Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III speaks to the media during a press conference on Nov. 19, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III spoke to the media on Wednesday about the upcoming road game against Iowa and what the overall energy of the team is with a bowl game now out of the picture.

Matthews is second on the team in total tackles, with 58. He's also played the second-most defensive snaps on the team and is the highest-graded defender on Pro Football Focus.

Jonathan Smith, Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith (right) shakes the hand of linebacker Wayne Matthews III (left) during Senior Day festivities before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A full video of Matthews' Wednesday media availability can be found below.

Watch Wayne Matthews III here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of Matthews' press conference can also been provided further below.

Transcript

Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State linebackers Jordan Hall (5) and Wayne Matthews III (10) get involved in a tackle during a game against Youngstown State on Sept. 13, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Q: What do you see from Iowa that makes them maybe a difficult challenge on offense, especially that quarterback, with his ability to run?

MATTHEWS: I think as a team, I think they run the ball pretty well. That's what they're known for. And I think they do a good job at what they do. I think we've got to bring all of them guys to the field on Saturday to play.

Q: Is there an extra emphasis on their quarterback, [Mark] Gronowski, who's shown he can run a little bit and take off, one of the leading rushers or rushing quarterbacks in college?

MATTHEWS: We pretty much carry the same emphasis every week, as far as what a team is good at. So I think we'll have a good chance at stopping what he does and be able to come out with a W.

Mark Gronowski
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Q: How does facing a mobile quarterback impact your responsibilities as one of the linebackers on this team?

MATTHEWS: It doesn't affect us as much as people think. We carry the same thing, like I just said, every week, and if he runs the ball, then we have to stop him.

Wayne Matthews III
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton drives for a gain as Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III attempts to tackle him during a game on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Q: Obviously, last Saturday was Senior Day. What are some reflections you've had on your journey during this time?

MATTHEWS: It was kind of a surreal day, it being my last time being at Spartan Stadium. I feel all the emotions as anyone else would feel during their Senior Day. It has been an awesome experience coming here, you know, transferred here last year, and it flew by. It's almost like I was here all four years, but it didn't feel like that. It was a good experience, though, it being my last game at Spartan Stadium. Just being out there with the guys, playing football, having fun.

Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III (10) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) during a rush in Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Matthews' press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.