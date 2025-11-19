MSU’s Matthews Talks Season’s Final Stretch, Iowa Game
Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III spoke to the media on Wednesday about the upcoming road game against Iowa and what the overall energy of the team is with a bowl game now out of the picture.
Matthews is second on the team in total tackles, with 58. He's also played the second-most defensive snaps on the team and is the highest-graded defender on Pro Football Focus.
A full video of Matthews' Wednesday media availability can be found below.
Watch Wayne Matthews III here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Matthews' press conference can also been provided further below.
Transcript
Q: What do you see from Iowa that makes them maybe a difficult challenge on offense, especially that quarterback, with his ability to run?
MATTHEWS: I think as a team, I think they run the ball pretty well. That's what they're known for. And I think they do a good job at what they do. I think we've got to bring all of them guys to the field on Saturday to play.
Q: Is there an extra emphasis on their quarterback, [Mark] Gronowski, who's shown he can run a little bit and take off, one of the leading rushers or rushing quarterbacks in college?
MATTHEWS: We pretty much carry the same emphasis every week, as far as what a team is good at. So I think we'll have a good chance at stopping what he does and be able to come out with a W.
Q: How does facing a mobile quarterback impact your responsibilities as one of the linebackers on this team?
MATTHEWS: It doesn't affect us as much as people think. We carry the same thing, like I just said, every week, and if he runs the ball, then we have to stop him.
Q: Obviously, last Saturday was Senior Day. What are some reflections you've had on your journey during this time?
MATTHEWS: It was kind of a surreal day, it being my last time being at Spartan Stadium. I feel all the emotions as anyone else would feel during their Senior Day. It has been an awesome experience coming here, you know, transferred here last year, and it flew by. It's almost like I was here all four years, but it didn't feel like that. It was a good experience, though, it being my last game at Spartan Stadium. Just being out there with the guys, playing football, having fun.
