How MSU LB Matthews Has Stabilized Spartan Defense
The Michigan State Spartans have been poor on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
Joe Rossi’s defense has given up the most points in the Big Ten this season, with 31.4, a far cry from MSU’s identity. The Spartans have traditionally had a strong defense, but that has changed in recent years.
The defense has shown improvement in recent weeks, but the overall product has been subpar, leading the team to appear likely to miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.
But it hasn’t been all bad. Some players have stood out on a bad unit, including senior linebacker Wayne Matthews III.
As MSU wraps up its second bye week, let’s break down what Matthews III has done in his final season of collegiate eligibility.
Wayne Matthews III at the bye week
Matthews is second on the team in tackles with 50, including two and a half tackles for loss and an interception. He and middle linebacker Jordan Hall have stabilized the middle of the field for the Spartans’ defense.
Having an experienced linebacker duo has helped the team excel at stopping the run, despite the numbers indicating otherwise. Matthews and Hall have been key to whatever success the Spartans have had on that side of the ball.
Matthews started the season off hot by picking off Western Michigan quarterback Brady Jones at the end of the first half in the defense’s most dominant performance. It has not looked the same since, but Matthews has been solid.
The worst part of Matthews’ season was when he suffered a scary hit and had to leave the game against USC on a stretcher. Somehow, he played after the bye week against Nebraska and made five tackles.
Matthews is a good coverage linebacker, utilizing his athleticism to stay with tight ends and receivers downfield. Offenses are forced to attack elsewhere when Matthews drops back into coverage.
This is Matthews’ last year of eligibility, as he spent the first three seasons of his career at Old Dominion before joining the Spartans last season. The team has not had much success in its two years, but it has made its impact in East Lansing.
Matthews has three games to close his season strong and prove he has what it takes to play at the next level. If the team wants to make a bowl game, it needs big plays from Matthews.
