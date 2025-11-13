Michigan State Women’s Basketball Scores Five-Star Center Commitment
Michigan State Women’s basketball has been rolling on the court to start the season. In the first game of the season, MSU would make history against Mercyhurst, setting a program high in points with 125. Michigan State would then play against Eastern Michigan and win 92-60.
In her third season, Robyn Fralick has turned Michigan State women’s basketball into one of the better programs, not only in the Big Ten but also in all of women’s basketball.
Off the court, Fralick has also been rolling in recruiting. This past offseason, MSU brought in two top freshmen in the class of 2025, as well as two top players from the transfer portal.
With yesterday being National Signing Day, Robyn Fralick was able to bring in her first five-star player in the class of 2026, 6-6 center Lilly Williams.
Williams has been committed to MSU since Feb 4th of 2024, and according to both 247 Sports and ESPN, Williams is ranked as a five-star player. 247sports is rated as the 29th-ranked player overall, the fifth-ranked center, and the number one-ranked player in the state of Michigan. ESPN has her rated as the 15th-ranked player overall in the class of 2026.
- “We are thrilled to add Lilly Williams to the Michigan State women's basketball program, Fralick said.
- "Lilly has an incredible Spartan pride, and we have loved getting to know her and her family through the recruiting process. She brings great size, athleticism, and a physical presence to our team. We love the way she has continued to develop, and we are very excited to have her in Spartan uniform soon.”
Williams The Player
Unlike most top recruits, Williams has played most of her high school basketball career while being homeschooled. Williams competed in the National HomeSchool Christian National Championships (NCHBS). Last season, Williams was named NCHBC National Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
247sports Women's basketball director of scouting Brandon Clay described Williams as an elite interior player on both offense and defense.
- “Williams has legitimate length on the interior in a class that is lacking in that department. She showed during the Select Events Summer Classic that she can block shots, attack the rim for rebounds, and move well in the paint. Williams is expected to add more strength over the next couple of years before she heads off to East Lansing.”
While Williams is the only recruit in Michigan State’s class of 2026, she is definitely one of the best recruits MSU has had in a while. With Vanslooten leaving after this year, MSU will need to fill the center position. Williams can play right away for Fralick and will be an amazing player for Michigan State.
