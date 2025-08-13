Promising MSU Freshman is Ahead of the Curve
Michigan State has a rather underrated, yet promising freshman class, with several already having impressed through spring and fall camp.
One of those is former four-star prospect Derrick Simmons, an interior defensive lineman who could see some impactful snaps this season.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith was high on Simmons on the very first day of fall camp, saying "he fit right in."
Smith spoke on Simmons again on Monday, detailing what it is about the freshman defensive lineman that impresses him.
"He (Simmons) physically has the tools, and he's close to playing what you need to play in this Big Ten at the line of scrimmage," Smith said. "Smart, and he plays with great effort. I mean, he's actually a little bit more elusive for his size, (for) interior D-linemen. Elusive, he has a little bit of a pass rush game."
"I think Derrick Simmons is not your normal freshman." - Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa
Smith's claim was validated by Simmons' position coach, Legi Suiaunoa, who recognizes that the freshman already belongs.
"I think Derrick Simmons is not your normal freshman," Suiaunoa said. "Does that mean that he's better than the guys we have in our system now? No, that just means that he's a freshman that's come here, he's got a college-ready body. Physically, he's able to do the things that we can get done, which is different than most freshmen. So, yeah, he's different in that way.
"So, him, I think his approach to things, he's big, he's strong, he's smart. I think he's really hungry, (which) is giving him a chance. We got to develop him fundamentally in terms of just how to strike things and certain reactions. Things are a little bit faster here, and guys are a little bit bigger here at this level here. But as a freshman coming in and some of the tools he already possesses, I mean, that's giving him a step ahead than most freshmen that come in that way."
When you have a freshman who is showing he is beyond most first-years, it reaffirms the fact that you struck gold on the recruiting trail by bringing in a piece that can immediately make an impact for you right out of high school.
The Spartans could have something special with Derrick Simmons.
