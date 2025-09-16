How Nick Marsh Was Unstoppable Against Youngstown State
As he entered the 2025 season after a rocky year, star wide receiver Nick Marsh was poised for success in a hopeful rebound year for the Michigan State Spartans.
So far, MSU has been successful in its rebound endeavors, and Marsh has been an instrumental piece in each of their three victories, growing in his role each week.
In the Spartans' third game against the feisty Youngstown State Penguins, Marsh had the Penguins lagging until he had to leave due to a right leg injury near the end of the first half.
But even though he had only a half games-worth of play, Marsh still set season highs in receptions, yards, and average yards per catch.
Receptions
- Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles was pounding the rock, not by rushing, but instead by passing constantly to Marsh in the first half, giving him target after target.
- His constant throws to Marsh gave the Spartans a 10-point lead going into halftime, and Marsh's ability to reel in many of his targets set up his teammates for stellar games of their own before having to leave.
- By the time Marsh had to leave the game he already had six receptions, one catch higher than both the season opener vs Western Michigan and the thrilling revenge game against Boston College.
Yards
- One of the biggest reasons why Marsh had so many receptions was that he had been getting really good separation down the field.
- Almost all of his catches were chunk plays for 10 or more yards, and with Chiles loving to throw deep to him, Marsh set himself up for much success against the Penguins.
- His stats show it as well; his six catches gave him 94 yards compared to his next closest game with 68 yards against BC.
Average Yards Per Catch
- Marsh's final season high came as a mix between his receptions and yards.
- With only one more reception but an extra 26 yards compared to Boston College, Marsh was able to increase his highest YPC total of the season by over two yards a catch at 15.7 yards on average.
With Marsh being on an upward trend going into Big Ten conference play, the MSU offense is looking to be a threat to opponents' defenses.
But for the standout WR to have the chance to show up Big Ten defenses, such as USC's on September 20th, he must first be healthy, which will be made known by Head Coach Jonathan Smith near the end of the week.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Nick Marsh when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.