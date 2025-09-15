The Stellar Game for MSU Tight Ends VS Youngstown State
As Head Coach Jonathan Smith steered his team to focus on rushing the ball with running backs such as Makhi Frazier, or thriving through deep ball receivers like Nick Marsh, there hasn't been much left for Michigan State tight ends.
Yet as the Spartans began a closer-than-projected match against the Youngstown State Penguins, a shift in play began to take place.
The offense still definitely revolved around Frazier and Marsh, but plays began going to Spartan TEs Jack Velling and Michael Masunas, and in part to their help, MSU won the game 41-24.
Jack Velling
- In comparison to his first two weeks played during the 2025 season, Velling had what could be considered a breakout game.
- While he had only one reception for three yards against Western Michigan and Boston College combined, his output was multiplied by a factor of more than 20, having six receptions for 70 yards against the Penguins.
- In combination with deadly chunk plays from Marsh, Velling played a major role in sealing the Penguins' fate, both early game and late game.
- He may not have had a touchdown, but that's where his fellow tight end Masunas came into play.
Michael Masunas
- Masunas had one lone catch against Youngstown State; however, it was one of the most meaningful receptions of the game, giving the Spartans six more points to work with against the feisty Youngstown team.
- Even though, according to statistics, Masunas technically had dropped in production compared to MSU's week two win against Boston College, he caught the ball when it mattered.
- When paired with Velling, Masunas made his name known further and gave life to the Spartans' TE room.
With Big Ten conference play approaching quickly, as well as the travel game gauntlet, every Spartan must step up to keep up with the heightened level of play.
Already on their grind to be better, Smiths tight are doing their part to bolster the MSU offense, and with other players stocks rising quickly as well, a bowl game is looking very likely in East Lansing.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's tight ends when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.