3 Michigan State Athletes Representing in the 2024 Olympics
Being a part of the Olympic Games is an incredible honor for any athlete. Athletes from all around the world get the chance to compete and show their talents on the biggest stage in the world.
Michigan State University will have three athletes that will be competing in Paris this year. Heath Bawldwin will be competing in the Decathlon for Team USA, Tori Franklin will be competing in the triple jump for Team USA and Shay Colley will be competing in women's basketball for Team Canada.
Baldwin is a Kalamazoo native who is competing in the decathlon event in the Olympics for Team USA. He was a graduate student for Michigan State last year and accomplished a lot during the 2023 season. Baldwin won the MSU Athletics George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year and was also an NCAA first-team All-American in indoor events.
Franklin is heading to her second Olympic Games after debuting in the 2020 games in Japan. Franklin placed 25th in the triple jump in 2020 and looks to compete for another chance to earn a medal. While at MSU, Franklin was a very accomplished athlete as she won the BigTen triple jump championship.
"The first time you go to the Olympics is very stressful in general," Franklin said, per Michigan State Athletics. "You're young, new and it's the Olympics! And when you add all that was going in the world, and not having family or friends there to support you can be very difficult experience; it was for me at least. This time around, I feel so much more prepared, more relaxed, more confident and extremely excited to know that my family and friends will be in the stands watching. I can't wait to soak it all in."
She was also a two-time first-team USTFCCCA All-American and also was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree.
Colley is from Ontario, Canada, and played three seasons for MSU women's basketball. During her career at MSU, she averaged 12.3 points per game, 3.5 assists and 4.9. Colley is competing in her second Olympic Games with team Canada as they finished in ninth place in the 2020 Olympic Games.
The 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony is currently taking place.
