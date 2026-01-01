Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis Had an All-Time Quote About Team Canada Olympics Snub
Team Canada announced its official men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Olympics, the first time in over a decade in which NHL players will participate in the Games. The Canadian player pool is absolutely loaded with talent, and as such, some players missed the cut to represent their nation at the Olympics, even if they were deserving of a selection.
Chief among those players to narrowly miss out was Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, who is enjoying a tremendous season for Carolina and was part of the Canadian setup at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, where he recorded an assist.
When discussing being left off the roster this time around, Jarvis shared a rather comical and philosophical quote he’d read in the past, which he found himself relating to now.
“Sometimes you’ve got to eat a s--- sandwich. You chew on it a little bit, it doesn’t taste very good, but you move on,” Jarvis said, via Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
“Obviously it’s something I really worked for and watched to achieve, but there’s nothing you can do about it now,” Jarvis told Hurricanes team writer Walt Ruff. “I gave myself a couple of days to take it in, feel emotions, and now it’s just move past it and get ready for the season.”
Jarvis acknowledged that Team Canada’s brass has reached out to him and told him to be on “standby” for a call-up to the Olympic roster in case of an injury.
This season, Jarvis has 29 points in 34 games for the Hurricanes. He’s the team’s leading goalscorer with 19 and has contributed the second-most points. Last year, he had career highs with 33 goals and 67 points.