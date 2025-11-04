The Three Strengths MSU Utilized to Beat Colgate
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Colgate Raiders in their season opener, 80-69.
Things were a bit difficult for Tom Izzo’s team in the first half, but the Spartans pulled away and took the home-opening W. Colgate tried for the upset for a portion of the game, but MSU proved to be too good.
The Spartans did what they do best to get the win against Colgate, but what were those strengths?
Let’s break down what worked for the Spartans as they move to 1-0 on the young season.
Getting to the line
MSU struggled to connect at the free-throw line, but the team got to the line more than the Raiders.
The Spartans got to the basket and drew fouls, which will go a long way as they take on tougher opponents. MSU only shot 65 percent from the line, but getting there as often as it did is what matters in this case.
Colgate only shot six free throws in the game, and while the Spartans won’t always shoot six times the free throws of their opponent, winning the free-throw discrepancy will go a long way.
Offensive rebounds
MSU gave itself more chances on offense by pulling down a helpful amount of offensive boards.
The Spartans grabbed 19 rebounds on the offensive end of the floor compared to Colgate’s three, seven of which were from big man Jaxon Kohler. If the team missed a shot, someone would often be there to grab the board and give them another shot to score.
The Spartans do not have a ton of size, but they work hard on the glass, which is a staple of Izzo teams. Expect that to remain a strength, even when the Spartans play tougher teams than Colgate, which is good in its own right.
Forcing turnovers
MSU forced Colgate to turn the ball over 13 times, which led to eight points.
Coen Carr threw down a few exceptional dunks off those turnovers, while Jeremy Fears Jr. stole five balls. The Spartans were flying around on defense, another Izzo staple.
MSU will take on tough offensive teams, so forcing them into turnovers will be a key way to string together a few more victories in November.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to give us your thoughts on how MSU was able to beat Colgate, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.