Top Target from Alessio Milivojevic’s First Start Identified
A complete offensive revamp took place when the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where the team saw hope in their 23-20 loss.
The biggest change made was with the Spartans starting quarterback, which the team swapped Aidan Chiles out for Alessio Milivojevic.
Milivojevic played a clean ball, and some receivers took advantage of the new QB, such as Rodney Bullard Junior, who had the most yards of the team.
Yet he only had four targets, and it became clear over the course of the game that Milivojevic favors Omari Kelly more than most, with lots to repeat, but some things to stay away from.
What Omari Kelly Did Well Against Minnesota
- Kelly did not shy away from taking his role as Milivojevic's 'workhorse' of sorts receiver, hauling in eight catches for 94 yards and no scores across the match.
- His consistency was impressive, averaging over 11 yards a reception each time he got the ball, and going forward he must repeat that feat if he has any hopes of helping MSU reach bowl game eligibilty.
- Furthermore, should targets not come his way he still must have the same output per reception, one good catch can save MSU from bleak situations in their upcoming matches.
What Omari Kelly Needs To Change
- Kelly had such a good game that there is little to critique, and while it may be somewhat out of his control, the explosiveness that he had at the beginning of the season needs to return in full force.
- He did not score, but he will need to against teams like the Penn State Nittany Lions, or the Maryland Terapins, just like Bullard Jr. did against Minnesota.
- After all, the overtime loss against the Golden Gophers was the result of being down by three points. If Kelly had scored, or set up a score, with an explosive catch then MSU would have won.
Kelly overall had a fantastic game that he must repeat as the Spartans hope to win out the season, and with Milivojevic at the helm, he will have what he needs, but they both will have a lot to prove after the bye-week.
