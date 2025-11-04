Spartan Nation

Top Target from Alessio Milivojevic’s First Start Identified

Some receivers were more explosive, but one in particular caught more passes from Alessio Milivojevic than anyone else.

Nathan Berry

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks to pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks to pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

A complete offensive revamp took place when the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where the team saw hope in their 23-20 loss.

The biggest change made was with the Spartans starting quarterback, which the team swapped Aidan Chiles out for Alessio Milivojevic.

MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Milivojevic played a clean ball, and some receivers took advantage of the new QB, such as Rodney Bullard Junior, who had the most yards of the team.

Yet he only had four targets, and it became clear over the course of the game that Milivojevic favors Omari Kelly more than most, with lots to repeat, but some things to stay away from.

What Omari Kelly Did Well Against Minnesota

MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) catches a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan (24) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Kelly did not shy away from taking his role as Milivojevic's 'workhorse' of sorts receiver, hauling in eight catches for 94 yards and no scores across the match.
  • His consistency was impressive, averaging over 11 yards a reception each time he got the ball, and going forward he must repeat that feat if he has any hopes of helping MSU reach bowl game eligibilty.
MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Furthermore, should targets not come his way he still must have the same output per reception, one good catch can save MSU from bleak situations in their upcoming matches.

What Omari Kelly Needs To Change

MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Kelly had such a good game that there is little to critique, and while it may be somewhat out of his control, the explosiveness that he had at the beginning of the season needs to return in full force.
MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) catches a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan (24) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • He did not score, but he will need to against teams like the Penn State Nittany Lions, or the Maryland Terapins, just like Bullard Jr. did against Minnesota.
  • After all, the overtime loss against the Golden Gophers was the result of being down by three points. If Kelly had scored, or set up a score, with an explosive catch then MSU would have won.
MSU, Omari Kell
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Kelly overall had a fantastic game that he must repeat as the Spartans hope to win out the season, and with Milivojevic at the helm, he will have what he needs, but they both will have a lot to prove after the bye-week.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Rodney Bullard Jr. when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.