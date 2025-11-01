Michigan State Sees Game Slip Away at Minnesota in OT, 23-20
Michigan State had its first Big Ten win in its sights down the stretch against Minnesota, but the Spartans could not get the stop it needed in regulation or overtime in a 23-20 loss.
MSU rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit and had a 17-10 lead on the back half of the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter. The Golden Gophers marched down the field and tied it up with less than 30 seconds to go.
What also sticks out is the pass interference flags from overtime. Both teams drew one on third downs in OT, but the Spartans' one got picked up and kicked a field goal. Minnesota used its second life to score a touchdown and win the game.
In addition, mistakes from kicker Martin Connington were costly. He missed two field goals, including one from just 24 yards out, and also had his kickoff go out of bounds before Minnesota's game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, giving the Gophers good field position.
Michigan State now falls to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers improved to 6-3 and 4-2, respectively.
First Half
Minnesota got the ball first, and Michigan State's defense did well, forcing a three-and-out and quickly getting off the field.
For Alessio Milivojevic's first drive as a starter, the offense showed plenty of promise. Omari Kelly actually had run in a touchdown, but Nick Marsh got called for holding, and it was called back.
Marsh then couldn't haul in another catchable ball that would've been a touchdown, too. MSU had to settle for a 46-yard field goal attempt from Martin Connington, and the kick went wide left.
The two teams traded some punts after that. With its third drive of the game, Minnesota ran the ball right through the Spartan defense. Fame Ijeboi ran one 49 yards to get the Gophers into the red zone and was the one to take it in from the 1-yard line. That gave UM an early 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Michigan State moved the ball a good bit and had third-and-1 at the Minnesota 23-yard line. The Spartans then ran a toss play for a loss of one, and ran play action on fourth-and-2, with Milivojevic's pass being broken up.
The Gophers went down the field again, but the drive stalled out in the red zone. Brady Denaburg made a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-0, Minnesota.
A big reason MSU was blanked in the first half was all the sacks. Milivojevic went down in the backfield six times during the first 30 minutes of the game alone. Some of it was certainly due to poor offensive line play, but Milivojevic was definitely holding onto the ball for too long at times, too.
Minnesota had one last chance to score before halftime, but Denaburg's kick from 33 yards away was well to the right.
With very little time remaining in the half, Michigan State actually had Chiles take a few snaps. BTN reported that it was because Milivojevic was being checked for a possible concussion, though.
Second Half
Michigan State got on the board and back into the game in a flash during the second half. On a third-and-6, Milivojevic rolled to his right and delivered to Rodney Bullard Jr. downfield. Bullard got away from a defender and had no one in front of him, going for a 71-yard touchdown.
Minnesota punted on its first drive of the third quarter, giving MSU the ball back with the chance to tie or take the lead with a score.
Michigan State then punted it back, but Ryan Eckley flipped the field by making the Gophers fair catch it at the 10. The defense forced a three-and-out, and the Spartans got the ball back quickly.
Milivojevic led Michigan State into the red zone, but a sack on first-and-goal killed most of the hope of a touchdown and a lead off early in the fourth quarter. Connington made his 34-yard attempt to tie the game at 10-10.
MSU's defense continued to ball out during the second half, forcing yet another punt.
It looked like the Spartans were about to grab their first lead of the game when Milivojevic found Marsh for a 48-yard gain to set up first-and-goal. But MSU could not get into the end zone, and Connington missed a chip-shot try, draining all of Michigan State's momentum.
Yet, Joe Rossi's defense continued to step up. They got off the field quickly and gave the offense another shot.
On the first play of the drive, Elijah Tau-Tolliver broke free and rumbled 85 yards all the way down to the Minnesota 3-yard line. Two plays later, Tullis punched it in from the one to give the Spartans a 17-10 lead with just under two minutes left.
Needing just one more stop, MSU was quickly tested. Connington's kickoff went out of bounds, and Jordan Hall was called for a facemask on the first play. That instantly put the ball in Spartan territory. The Gophers kept pushing and pushing, and ultimately had quarterback Drake Lindsey sneak it in and tie it up with 29 seconds remaining.
Overtime
The Spartans got the ball first in overtime and quickly had third down. Milivojevic targeted Bullard in the endzone, but a pass interference flag was thrown. Very late, though, the officials talked it over. The discussion was long, and they decided to pick up the flag. Connington made a 36-yard field goal to get MSU some points.
Minnesota got its own pass interference call on a third down, but this one stood. On third-and-goal, Lindsey got around the defense on a bootleg and just got in to end the game.
Notable Performances
QB Alessio Milivojevic: 20-for-28, 311 yards, 1 TD
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver: 11 carries, 127 yards | 85-yard carry
WR Rodney Bullard Jr.: 4 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD
