Alessio Milivojevic’s Top Target After First Start of Season

Backup Alessio Milivojevic made his first start of the season, and one of his receivers took advantage of the new QB.

Nathan Berry

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans had thrown caution to the wind when entering their match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, having been on a five-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, that streak extended to six games with a 23-20 loss, but many new starters were excellent in replacing their struggling counterparts, most importantly being quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With Milivojevic at the reins, the Spartans' offense was much better to watch than in previous weeks, and some receivers benefited, with one becoming much more explosive: Rodney Bullard Jr.

Bullard Jr. ended up having four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown, with many things to repeat, but some to shy away from.

What Was Successful With Bullard Jr.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Bullard was able to take an out route that looked relatively shut down after the catch for 71 total yards to the end zone for a score.
  • Going forward, the ability to get yards after the catch, even if it is only a few compared to 70+, remains crucial.
Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with Luka Vincic during the first quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • This means that Milivojevic will need to feed the ball to Bullard Jr. as much as he can, pounding the rock until it yields the first down, or score that the team needs.
  • As for Bullard Jr., he will need to be ready for the ball, as he was on the touchdown catch, or else MSU might have more turnovers and offensive stalls on their hands.

What Bullard Jr. Needs To Shy Away From

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • There is a strong momentum swing in Bullard Jr.'s favor with Milivojevic at the helm, and especially in hopes of bowl game eligibility, he cannot afford to lose it.
  • The connection between the two, who had generally little roles on the team, is strong, and it must stay strong to keep the momentum going over the break they have in the bye week.
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Should he stall out, MIlivojevic will have other targets to turn to, but the explosiveness from Bullard Jr. was unmatched against Minnesota, and hopefully it will be kept for the rest of the season.

Bullard Jr. played a big part in the overnight offensive revival at MSU, and he has everything he needs to keep on playing excellently, but he will still have a lot to prove after the bye week.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) runs after catching a pass in the second week of practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. / Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

