How MSU's Defense Has Shown Encouraging Improvement
The Michigan State Spartans have struggled on the defensive side of the football in 2025.
MSU has given up the most points in the Big Ten at 31.4, and the team has failed to generate a pass rush, stop the run at the second level, or cover anyone in the secondary.
Things started poorly in Big Ten play for Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit, as the team gave up at least 38 points in three straight games.
No team, no matter how good the offense is, would be able to maintain a successful record with a defense giving up that many points.
However, in the last few weeks, that side of the ball has improved. How has Rossi’s group done better recently, and will it matter moving forward?
Let’s break down what has improved for the Spartans as the team looks to pull off the improbable and reach a bowl game in Jonathan Smith’s second season.
The Michigan State defense
MSU gave up 31 points to Michigan and 23 to Minnesota in overtime. The Spartans struggled with third-down efficiency and allowed too many points in the red zone in previous weeks.
However, despite losing the last two games, it is obvious to tell that Rossi coming down to the sidelines has helped spark this defense. Michigan was 6-of-15 on third downs, while Minnesota converted the same mark.
MSU was out-talented against the Wolverines, and the defense held on for as long as it could against the Golden Gophers before the overtime performance. It was not a scheme issue as to why the Spartans could not slow down their last two opponents.
The Spartans have gotten more pressure, as the team has improved in the trenches in the last few weeks. The team has struggled to stop the run, but that is also a talent issue, more so than a scheme issue.
MSU will face a tough Penn State team that hung with Ohio State for a while in its next game off the bye. Iowa and Maryland, the Spartans’ last two games, are also not exceptional offenses.
If Smith and Rossi get another shot next season, both coaches have a chance to truly improve the defensive side of the ball. MSU has always been a defense-first university, and it must return to that if the team wants to return to relevance.
