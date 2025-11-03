Why Minnesota Game Bought Jonathan Smith More Time
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has been under scrutiny in the last few weeks as the team continues to free-fall.
The Spartans are now 3-6 after an overtime loss to Minnesota on the road, and they remain winless in Big Ten play. Many fans and former players have called for the university to move on from Smith.
However, Saturday’s game may have bought him at least the rest of the season. Things could be different at the end of the year if they continue this way, but he will not be fired in the next three or four weeks.
Here’s why Smith extended his time in East Lansing after the Minnesota game, even though the team lost.
Jonathan Smith off the hot seat?
MSU looked as competitive as it has all season, putting together an impressive second half where it outgained the Gophers by nearly 300 yards. Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic took control of the offense and played exceptionally.
Execution remains a work in progress, as the team missed two field goals and the offensive line allowed Milivojevic to be sacked seven times. Despite a healthy group, the trenches still struggled to protect their quarterback.
Smith is a good coach who entered a difficult situation, and the fanbase expected him to turn things around immediately. That has not been the case, and while things have gotten worse, Smith is still trying to acclimate to the Big Ten, which has gone poorly in his second season.
Coaches do not get time in college football anymore. They must produce a winner immediately to keep fans engaged and donors giving money to the program.
Smith built Oregon State into a winner over multiple years, albeit in a different era of college football. The transfer portal and NIL had not taken over at that point, and Smith was successful in doing things the old-fashioned way.
He does not have that opportunity now, and it may just cost him his job. He has tried to do things the right way, but it has not paid off, and fans are already ready to move on.
He won’t be gone at least this season, as we saw more of a spark on Saturday. It bought him a few weeks, will it be enough to buy him another season?
