New Mexico vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Rate Bowl
One of the Mountain West’s hottest teams has a chance to knock off a struggling Big Ten team in this year’s Rate Bowl. New Mexico will face off against Minnesota as a 2.5-point underdog after ending the regular season riding an impressive six-game winning streak. The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, have lost three of their previous five games en route to this matchup.
New Mexico’s defense has been the star of the show lately, as it’s given up just 12.3 points per game over the last three weeks. The Lobos excel at stopping the run, and that could make them a tough matchup for a Golden Gophers team that’s tallied the least rushing yards (1,237) in the Big Ten this season. Can the underdogs stay hot?
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
New Mexico vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- New Mexico: +2.5 (-110)
- Minnesota: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- New Mexico: +106
- Minnesota: -128
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
New Mexico vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- New Mexico: 9-3
- Minnesota: 7-5
New Mexico vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
D.J. McKinney: McKinney has been the Lobos’ hottest back in the back half of the season. He’s second to Damon Bankston in rushing yards (454) but leads the team with seven total touchdowns. McKinney has reached the end zone six times in his previous six games. The Sam Houston transfer is on track to finish 2025 with another strong performance after averaging 11.5 yards per carry against the Mountain West’s top run defense in his latest outing.
Minnesota
Darius Taylor: Minnesota's rushing attack hasn’t been a strength, but Taylor has now amassed at least 100 yards on the ground in three games this season. He’s been active in the passing game as well and has hauled in 14 receptions in his last three appearances. Taylor has averaged just under 10.0 carries per contest since November and could be a crucial part of the Golden Gophers’ game plan.
New Mexico vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
New Mexico has enjoyed plenty of success against the spread amid its winning streak. The Lobos have covered in four of their previous five games and are 7-5 against the spread overall this year. Minnesota has had a much tougher time getting the job done.
The Golden Gophers are 4-7-1 against the spread and have struggled when favored. They’re 1-4-1 against the spread as favorites. Those numbers don’t inspire confidence ahead of Friday, as the Lobos have a ton of momentum on their side.
New Mexico has given up the second fewest rushing yards (1,361) in the Mountain West and can continue to hang its hat on defense against a Minnesota side that’s averaging just 36 yards per carry. The underdogs can win outright in a close game.
PICK: New Mexico Moneyline (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
