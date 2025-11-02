Spartan Nation

Michigan State Special Teams Recap vs. Minnesota

Special Teams play a big role at MSU, but how big was it in their match against Minnesota?

Nathan Berry

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime, with the final score of 23-20 extending their losing streak to six games.

Everything looked much better to the average observer when compared to weeks prior against Minnesota; offense and defense were both humming, and first-time starters were comfortable in their new roles.

MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, though, the one area in which there was a lack of improvement was the Special Teams; in fact, they are responsible for much of MSU's loss, some parts of the unit more than others.

Punting: Relatively No Change

MSU, Ryan Eckle
Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley (96) punts against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • It was business as usual for punter Ryan Eckley against the Golden Gophers, and his play reflected that.
  • His poise and experience have made him one of the top punters in the nation, if not the number one, so there is no blame to be directed towards him.

Return Team: A Small Step Backwards

Elijah Tau-Tollive
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • MSU's return squad, normally consisting of Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Chrishon McCray, and Omari Kelly, has been afraid to return the ball, and it stayed that way this week.
  • The unit only returned once in the entire game, and it was for negative progress, gaining -2 yards on the play.
  • Maybe the fear to return is justified if play like that will continue, but the return team needs to ramp up the pace before the end of the season going into next.

Kicking: A Huge Fall

MSU, Martin Conningto
Michigan State's Martin Connington kicks a 50-yard field goal against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • MSU has been working with freshman kicker Martin Connington all year, and he has generally produced some very good results, but it was not the same today.
  • He missed two crucial field goals that could have saved the Spartans from their three-point loss.
MSU, Martin Conningto
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Martin Connington (29) attempts a field goal during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • Not only that, but one of his kickoffs late in the game went out of bounds, giving Minnesota better field position that greatly helped them to come back and eventually win.
  • Connington is only a freshman, and he should be given some grace because of his inexperience, but his play this week was not beneficial to the team.
MSU, Jonathan Smit
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Special Teams were generally the same as normal this week, but one part greatly damaged the outlook of the whole, and they still need to change for the better by next season.

