The Last Time MSU and Minnesota Faced Off
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to get the season back on track as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers tomorrow.
Jonathan Smith’s team needs to win three of its final four games to reach bowl eligibility, which seems like a tall task, considering the Spartans are 0-5 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is a gettable game, but the road environment will be tough.
The Spartans have a strong overall record against the Golden Gophers (30-19), but they have dropped the last two after winning five straight in the matchup. MSU last faced Minnesota in 2023.
Things were weird in East Lansing the last time these two teams faced off, so let’s revisit that game and see how much different the team is now.
Minnesota 27, Michigan State 12
MSU did a nice job moving the football in the first half against a good Minnesota defense on the road, but the Spartans could not put the ball in the end zone. They settled for two field goals early on to take a 6-0 lead.
Athan Kaliakmanis, who is now at Rutgers, had a solid day for Minnesota. He completed 14-of-22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and also threw an interception to safety Jaden Mangham, who is now at Michigan.
MSU led 6-3, but Kaliakmanis threw a touchdown to Daniel Jackson to give the Golden Gophers the lead. For a Spartan offense led by Harlon Barnett and redshirt freshman Katin Houser, keeping up with a more experienced Minnesota team proved to be tough.
The game remained 10-6 until the fourth quarter, when Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin, brother of NFL safety Tyler Nubin, who also played at Minnesota, scored on an 18-yard run.
At that point, MSU’s interim head coach, Harlon Barnett, turned the keys over to Sam Leavitt, who eventually transferred to Arizona State and led them to the College Football Playoff.
He went unscripted and made plays out of structure, throwing a touchdown pass to Tyrell Henry, now at Wisconsin, to make it a one-score game.
However, Minnesota pulled away and won the game, 27-12. MSU fans were waiting for the season to end so they could learn who their new coach would be.
Things are far different now, as Smith overhauled the roster after taking over. The team has not found the success it hoped for, but a win on Saturday could get things going in the right direction.
