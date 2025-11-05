MSU Hit With Major Recruiting Blow During Losing Streak
Spartans fans thought they were one of the main teams in the running for Tayshon Bardo, but Michigan State has clearly taken a wrong turn. In pursuit of the 6' 185-pound wideout, Bardo took to social media to announce that he would no longer be going on his official visit.
The Mishawaka, IN, native boldly decommitted from Wisconsin on Oct 13. His decommitment came roughly seven months after he committed back on March 11.
Immediately after decommitting, Bardo announced that he would return to Michigan State for a visit on November 15. After the Spartans' string of losses, it's clear that Bardo has decided to look elsewhere.
Bardo's Cancelled MSU Visit
While there's a chance Bardo didn't need to visit MSU again because he already knew that's the school he'd be attending, that doesn't seem to be the case. There are instances of players cancelling second/third visits to schools because they've seen enough, but in this scenario, Bardo truly seems out of the running for the Spartans.
One of the main things here is the fact that Bardo posted it on his social media, something that isn't usually common for recruits. Bardo's post was simple, "I am no longer taking a visit to Michigan State on November 15."
According to 247Sports, he's just outside the Top 100 wide receivers in the Class of 2026. Nationally, he's a Top 1000 recruit, clocking in at No. 848. Bardo is just outside of the Top 10 players in Indiana, clocking in at No. 11.
Jonathan Smith's Future In Jeopardy
While many already knew Smith seemed to be on his way out, his recent recruiting trail further proved that. Smith hasn't been able to keep recruits or figure out ways to land them at Spartan Stadium. Bardo's decision to cancel his visit is an even bigger blow as it shows that the team is struggling to recruit three-stars at this point.
Nothing against Bardo, but it goes to show how little some players think about the state of MSU. Smith is a huge part of that, though the team has yet to make a decision on his future. Until anything changes, the Spartans may run into great difficulty recruiting.
After losing their sixth straight game, MSU prepares to play two of their final three games at home. They'll enjoy a much needed week off before taking on Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland.
