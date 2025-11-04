Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Victory Over Colgate
The Michigan State Spartans have started the basketball season the right way with a victory over the Colgate Raiders, 80-69.
MSU started the first half slowly but pulled away in the second half, as the team was able to navigate the Raiders' zone much better and penetrated the lane, getting to the basket more easily.
Colgate shot the ball well in the first half and prevented MSU from shooting it at a high clip, which kept the game closer than fans were comfortable with.
Free-throw shooting was an issue for the Spartans, as they finished 24-of-37 from the line. That must improve as the team gets into the tougher part of the schedule.
Spartan fans had a lot of thoughts on how this game went for MSU. As always, we check in on what the internet thought of the team's win.
First-half woes
MSU led by only three points at half and played pretty uninspiring basketball.
Fans were frustrated by the team's lack of offensive cohesion and overall sluggishness. Some worried that the team was on upset alert as Colgate hung tough for much of the game.
Despite a slow start, the Spartans pulled away in the second half, but fans were not loving the first half.
MSU shot it better in the second half and pulled away.
Kur Teng's solid start
The sophomore was in the starting lineup, scoring six points and hitting two threes.
Many expected Trey Fort to be the starter, but Teng got the nod and played well. He will be an X-factor for the Spartans this season, so the team needs him to play well.
Fans were encouraged to see Teng play well, even if he didn't shoot it as much in the second half.
Trey Fort's scoring
The Samford transfer had a solid game off the bench, scoring nine points and connecting on two three-pointers. He also got fouled on a three-point attempt and hit all three shots from the line.
If the Spartans can get good production out of Fort and Teng, the team will be fine at the shooting guard spot.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Michigan State played against Colgate when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.