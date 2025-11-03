How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Season Opener vs. Colgate
College basketball season is officially here, as No. 22 Michigan State is set to open its season at home against Colgate.
The Spartans are coming off an Elite Eight appearance, a Big Ten championship, and a 30-win campaign last season. This will be Tom Izzo's 31st season as head coach at MSU, and he will be trying to make his 27th (really 28th) consecutive NCAA Tournament.
Colgate has been a pesky mid-major for a while. The Raiders went just 14-19 last year (10-8 Patriot League), but they had made the previous four NCAA Tournaments, and five of the last six. All of that is under head coach Matt Langel, the winningest head coach in school history, who is entering his 15th season in charge.
Here are all the details on how to watch this game between the Spartans and the Raiders:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: Big Ten Plus
B1G+ Prices: $12.99/month or $89.99/year
Announcers: Jack Stager (play-by-play); Joe Dez (analyst); Oliviah Klinski (sideline)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)
Last Exhibition at UConn
Last time out was the first real look at MSU against a formidable opponent, along with the first time the team has had to play on the road.
The Spartans trailed the whole time against No. 4 Connecticut, losing 76-69. Really, that score does not indicate how much the Huskies really won the game. MSU was behind by as much as 19 during the second half and closed the game on a 7-0 run over the final two minutes to make the score seem more respectable.
Jeremy Fears Jr. ended up being Michigan State's leading scorer, cashing in 10 of his 14 points at the free-throw line. Fouls were a common theme; 56 fouls were called during the game, which is equivalent to one every 43 seconds of game time.
Nevertheless, it is still just an exhibition game. Izzo experimented with some lineups that probably will not be used during games that count. After all, MSU lost to Division II Grand Valley State in an exhibition just before the 2007-08 season and still ended up reaching the Sweet 16.
