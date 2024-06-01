Michigan State Men's Tennis Star Ozan Baris Talks About His Historic Semifinal Run
Michigan State men's sophomore tennis star Ozan Baris made history last week when he advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Singles Championships, becoming the first Spartan to ever do so.
Baris nearly moved on to the championship round, taking his opponent, Filip Planinsek of Alabama, to three sets. The Alabama junior came back from a three-point deficit in the final set and would secure his place in the title match.
While Baris did not reach his ultimate goal, he made his program and his school beyond proud.
It was an epic run that many did not see coming. But Baris liked his chances going into the tournament.
When he and Michigan State men's tennis coach Harry Jadun joined "The Drive with Jack Ebling" this week, Baris said he began realizing he had a legitimate shot at the title as early as two weeks prior to the tournament.
"I think just throughout the season, I felt like I proved myself countless times, and I was competing at a high level, and I knew going into the tournament that I was one of the contenders to win the whole thing," Baris said. "So, I prepared that way in the weeks following up, and during the tournament, that was the goal and that was what I was focused on. And came up a little short, but at the end of the day, I did everything in my control."
Coach Jadun had the privilege of being a part of history as Baris' coach.
"It was an absolute blast and yeah, just a tournament like that where it's -- guys are playing for their season; if they lose, it's their last match," Jadun said. "There's just so much anticipation and pressure in every single match, and everybody's good at that level. So, for Ozan to make that win, and similar to like the basketball team where it's survive and advance, it makes it a lot of fun and yeah, there's just a really cool atmosphere with those matches before you head on and just the anticipation and excitement."
Baris finished his season as one of four players left standing in the 64-man tournament.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.