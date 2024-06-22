Michigan State Reveals 'All-Sports Awards' for 2023-24 Season
While Michigan State's top revenue-based sports -- football and men's basketball -- did not have very strong years in the grand scheme of things, the athletic department still shined with the success of many of its other sports and their star athletes.
On Thursday, Michigan State Athletics revealed its All-Sports Awards winners for the 2023-24 season.
Here are the winners:
George Alderton Co-Male Athletes of the Year: Heath Baldwin (men's track and field) and Ozan Baris (men's tennis)
Baldwin broke five program records for Michigan State men's track and field this season -- 110m hurdles, 60m hurdles, javelin, the heptathlon, and the decathlon. He was named a first-team All-American and finished as a runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
This is Baldwin's second straight year winning the award.
Baris had a historic season for his respective program as well, making it all the way to the semi-final round of the NCAA men's singles championships, the first Michigan State men's tennis player ever to do so. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for his 2024 campaign.
George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year: Skyla Schulte (gymnastics)
Schulte helped lead her team to the Big Ten Championship title and the regular season title. At this year's NCAA Championships, Schulte was named to the NCAA All-America Second Team after posting a 9.925.
Chester Brewer Leadership Award: Nash Nienhuis (men's ice hockey)
Nienhuis helped lead Michigan State hockey to its first Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in program history. The Spartan captain was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team after helping will his team to victory over its arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in the title game.
The rest of the award winners are as follows:
Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award: Ashley Harlock (field hockey)
Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Male): Jack Frank (baseball)
Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Female): Justina Gaynor (soccer)
Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award (Male): Nicolas Muller (hockey)
Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award (Female): Macy Lee (softball)
You can learn more about all the winners and the awards at msuspartans.com.
