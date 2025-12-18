Pat Fitzgerald Makes Early Push for Elite 2027 Receiver

Michigan State football’s new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, has his work cut out for him this offseason as he begins rebuilding the program. That process involves not only assembling a new coaching staff but also reshaping the roster.

In the NIL era of college athletics, it can be tempting to rely heavily on the transfer portal as a quick fix, but high school recruiting remains a critical foundation for rebuilding a program long term.

With 19 of the Spartans’ 20 commits in the 2026 class already signed, Fitzgerald has wasted no time turning his attention to the 2027 class.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Recently, Fitzgerald and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins have begun reaching out to and offering several wide receivers. With Nick Marsh entering the transfer portal and Omari Kelly graduating, the wide receiver room needs young talent. One player who has already taken notice of Michigan State’s renewed interest is Dakota Guerrant.

About Guerrant

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant is the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan, the No. 6 wide receiver nationally, and the No. 51 overall prospect in the country. He is one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, holding offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Notre Dame, USC, Miami, Alabama, and Oregon, among others.

Recently, Guerrant and his father spoke with Allen Trieu of 247Sports about Fitzgerald’s recruitment and how Michigan State has made Guerrant a priority.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We did a group call with him, me and Dakota,” said Guerrant’s father, Gerald Guerrant, who is also on the staff at Harper Woods. “He called [head coach Rod Oden] earlier that day. He was real prompt. He called us at 4:30 on the dot and Coach Oden at 1:00 on the dot. He said he heard a lot of good things, re-offered, and said they want to try to get him down for a junior day on the 24th.”

Retaining wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has already proven to be a smart move for Fitzgerald. A former Michigan State wide receiver himself, Hawkins has built a strong track record of developing talent, coaching players such as Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, and Nick Marsh—several of whom are now in the NFL, with Marsh viewed as a future pro prospect.

“We told him that was a good move and a good thing to keep Coach Hawk around,” Guerrant said.

Guerrant has also discussed a potential campus visit with Fitzgerald, potentially in the near future.

“We will probably go to Oregon, but haven’t locked it in,” Guerrant said. “We have to figure out his 7-on-7 schedule, but we will try to get to Michigan State on the 24th, and Texas A&M wants us to come down too.”

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the season so far, Guerrant has posted 1,100 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 58 receptions. He has also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball, totaling 40 tackles and three interceptions, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.

As Pat Fitzgerald begins laying the foundation for Michigan State’s future, recruiting players like Dakota Guerrant will be crucial to the program’s long-term success.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; MSU’s new head football coach Pat Fitzpatrick incites the crowd at Jack Breslin Student Events Center as the Spartans play the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Making in-state elite talent a priority, retaining respected position coaches, and building early relationships all point to a clear plan for the Spartans. While landing Guerrant will not be easy, Michigan State’s early efforts show Fitzgerald is serious about rebuilding the program the right way.

