The Position Group MSU Must Incorporate More in 2026

Michigan State needs to improve on the offensive side of the football next season.

Pat Fitzgerald is still working on an offensive coordinator hire, taking his time to nail what could be the most important hire of his Spartan tenure. Fitzgerald has not often had very prolific offenses as a head coach.

No matter who he hires as OC, that side of the ball needs lots of work. Extensive portal work must be done this offseason to find immediate impact players, along with hiring coaches who can get the most out of the in-house talent.

No group has been underutilized in East Lansing more than MSU’s tight ends. The Spartans have had talent in that room, but the last few offensive coordinators have not done enough to ensure their talent is actualized.

The next offensive coordinator must use the tight ends the right way.

Michigan State's tight ends

Brian Wozniak | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

As it stands, MSU’s tight end room features Michael Masunas , Brennan Paracheck, Wyatt Hook, Kai Rios, and Jayden Savoury. Joey Caudill and Eddie Whiting will join as freshmen next year.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Kai Rios (88) hands the ball to a referee after catching a touchdown pass against Maryland in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

That’s a lot of talent to work with for the next offensive coordinator, and Pat Fitzgerald should consider retaining Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak, who has done a nice job developing talent during his short time in East Lansing.

The Spartans must utilize Masunas much more, as he has become one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten. He is improving as a route runner and has always been an excellent blocker.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a touchdown pass against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first healthy season as a Spartan, Masunas caught 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He played behind Jack Velling , who caught 36 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and is now off to the NFL.

If he can stay healthy for another season and build a strong rapport with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, Masunas should continue as one of the best tight ends in the conference and climb the ranks in Spartan history.

Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, celebrates a first down against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savoury is an exciting tight end prospect. He has elite athleticism and has yards-after-catch potential.

He only caught one pass last season, but it was evident from that reception that with some development, he can be a real downfield threat in a new offense. The new OC should work to get Savoury more looks in the offense.

Whiting and Caudill will eventually work their way into the offense, but tight end is a tough position to be a contributor at right away. After some time, they should also be good players for this offense.

MSU is not lacking talent in its tight end room. The new offensive staff should realize that and use them more.

