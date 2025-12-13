Why Michigan State’s OC Job Is So Attractive

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is in the process of finding an offensive coordinator to call plays for his team in 2026.

Fitzgerald knows how important this hire is, and with his 2026 recruiting class all but secured, he doesn’t have to scramble to find a coach to keep that class together. Fitzgerald has time to nail the hire, and he is taking it.

MSU has not had very prolific offenses in the last few years, struggling to move the ball on the ground and through the air. Fitzgerald must find a coach who will scheme plays that do both efficiently.

The Spartans’ offensive coordinator job is desirable for several reasons, and today, we’ll break them all down.

The Michigan State offensive coordinator job

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

To start, Fitzgerald has been given a $12 million annual salary pool to hire assistant coaches, allowing him to pay up for the best name on the market. He has been on the job for two weeks and has sought the right coach for the position.

If you’re a coach looking for an offensive coordinator job, why wouldn’t you want a significant pay bump? It’s more than enough reason to want to come to East Lansing.

Another reason MSU’s OC job is desirable is the young talent on the roster and the players yet to come. MSU has its quarterback of the future in Alessio Milivojevic , and there are some intriguing young players around him.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Spartans should deploy players like wide receiver Braylon Collier more next season, a freshman who did not see much action last year. Bryson Williams, a player who can play running back or receiver, should be intriguing for a new OC.

Michigan State's Braylon Collier (17) pulls down a pass in the second week of practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU also has two four-star tight ends joining next season in Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill, and a young group of offensive linemen with room to grow doesn’t hurt either.

Another reason an offensive coach should want the job is because of the deep financial resources available to them. The Spartan coaching staff will have plenty of money at their disposal to add talent to the roster.

Greg Williams and his wife, Dawn (left), arrive at the introductory press conference for Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wherever the Spartans need help, the staff should be able to find players who will provide it immediately. The next offensive coordinator has the chance to build the team the way they want.

Working under Fitzgerald will have its perks, as the next OC doesn’t have to worry about the defense struggling. We should hear soon who Fitzgerald is going to hire to call his plays, and he should have a great crop of candidates to choose from.

